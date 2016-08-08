Here are five strategies for reclaiming your effectiveness

IF YOU are like many working people across the world, you might stumble through each day in a distracted, ineffective digital haze. Our various connected devices and our excessive reliance on meetings are destroying our ability to focus. So how can you reclaim your efficiency?

To remain focused and effective at work, try these five practices:

1. Practise mindfulness: When you wake up, instead of immediately rolling over and checking email on your phone, start trying a simple mindfulness practice. This can be anything from quietly taking a few deep breaths to meditating for 20 minutes.

2. Schedule your own tasks: Take advantage of your body’s natural rhythms. Focus on complex, creative tasks in the morning; these will tend to be the ones you accomplish individually or with two or three other people. Push all other meetings to the afternoon.

3. Clean up: Keeping a clean work environment, both physical and digital, is essential to your ability to stay focused. At work, put everything in a drawer. Create folders on your desktop computer, and keep only the most important eight to 12 apps on your home screen. Turn off all unnecessary notifications.

4. Shrink meetings: Limit the number of people in any meeting to eight or fewer unless it is a meeting that is purely informational. Make sure each meeting results in action items, a timeline for each action item and a designated person to ensure that each gets done.

5. Preserve buffers: To avoid wasting time and burning out, add buffer time between each meeting. For every 45 to 60 minutes you spend in a meeting, make sure to take 15 minutes or more to process, reflect and prioritise.

