COMPANY COMMENT: Steinhoff; steel

STEINHOFF’s takeover of lower-end British retailer Poundland, where one can buy a range of consumer goods for £1 (about R19), seems to be based on the premise that British consumers will scale back on an expected post-Brexit economic contraction.

Based on this view, Poundland shareholders will receive 220p a share, plus the 2p per share dividend announced in June for the year ending-March 27, valuing the company at £597m.

The offer is a premium of about 40p on the level of 170p-180p at which Poundland shares were trading in mid-June. Should Brexit prove much less disruptive than expected, and with British interest-rate cuts ahead, Steinhoff may have bought a lemon at these prices.

It is well-known that Poundland is a struggling outfit, only marginally increasing its attractiveness to investors after taking over competitor 99p Stores in 2015.

But Steinhoff has trumpeted the transaction with CEO Markus Jooste, saying there was significant merit in bringing Poundland into Steinhoff’s global network.

Steinhoff’s share price gave a lukewarm reaction to the transaction, firming a marginal 0.30% after the announcement. At a price:earnings of 19, a lot of the value may already be priced in.

Having said that, the magic driving force of retail magnate Christo Wiese may bring dividends to shareholders in the future. But it will probably only be over a longer-term investment horizon.

THE Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) says the metals and engineering sector remains in a critical condition. It says "massive" job losses will continue despite production improvements in pockets of sub-industries.

The annualised rate of change in metals and engineering sector production now stands at -4.4%. With domestic manufacturing and other indicators fluctuating sharply, it is best to be realistic about SA’s economic prospects, considering the International Monetary Fund’s GDP forecast and the manner in which international ratings agencies are chomping at the bit.

SA’s biggest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA, is in the doldrums. Its former competitor Evraz Highveld Steel & Vanadium is spiralling downwards in an increasingly terminal business rescue process. The more than 15,500 jobs lost in the sector in the past three quarters amounts to almost 4% of the workforce.

While global steel prices have fluctuated madly along with the prices of minerals commodities and with competition soaring, a lack of government spend on big infrastructure projects and a flailing mining policy — along with deadly strikes in that industry — have killed off investor confidence.

• Nick Wilson edits Company Comment (wilsonn@bdfm.co.za)