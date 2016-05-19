COMPANY COMMENT: SABMiller; Zeder

THERE was something very sad about Wednesday’s SABMiller teleconference dealing with what are certain to be the group’s last full set of results. There was a sense of pointlessness, as though CEO Alan Clark and his team on the one side, and a bunch of journalists on the other, were just going through the motions.

What was the point of knowing how well –—or not, as it happens — the European operations were doing, when they’ve all either been sold or are up for sale by Anheuser Busch InBev? The same with China and the US.

It wasn’t that the Emperor had no clothes on, it was that he only had half his clothes on. We were all pretending he was fully dressed.

The nagging suspicion that few of the executives on the other end of the phone would be around for the next set of results didn’t help.

These are guys who’ve given all of their working lives to building up a global beer group that has effectively been decimated in a matter of months. Of course, it’s hard to feel too sorry for people who’re going to score big, as most of them certainly will on their share options and deal-related bonuses.

And now it looks as though SABMiller shareholders will get the 94 US cents a share dividend.

It’s looking like the deal that keeps on giving … until it doesn’t.

...

FINALLY PSG-aligned agribusiness Zeder has planted what appears to be an important growth seed.

On Wednesday, the company — which is the controlling shareholder of consumer brands giant Pioneer Foods — announced that wholly owned seed specialist Zaad had acquired a 49% stake in Farm-AG Group. Farm-AG is a well regarded crop-protection specialist. The stake gives Zaad scope to build a much broader operational platform — albeit retaining a firm focus on its high-margin, strategic agri-inputs niche.

Zaad — formed some years back by the merger of Agricol and Klein Karoo Seed Marketing — has been a solid performer for Zeder. But Zaad might need more than steady organic growth to become a meaningful pillar in Zeder’s portfolio.

The big question now is whether Zaad becomes the dedicated agri-inputs platform for Zeder, and whether further corporate action is on the cards.

Antonie Jacobs, the former CEO of Zeder, and well-known rainmaker in the agricultural sector — heads up Zaad.

Jacobs has uncharacteristically been low key during his tenure at Zaad — perhaps understandable during the bedding down of the merger of two significant seed businesses.

Gut feel is that Jacobs is ready to move and shake… so we would not bet against further acquisitions by Zaad in the next 18 months.

• Nick Wilson edits Company Comment (wilsonn@bdfm.co.za)