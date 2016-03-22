COMPANY COMMENT: Capitec; AB InBev

CAPITEC has been named the best bank in the world — yes, the whole world, beating big names such as Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Goldman Sachs.

The accolade was bestowed on Capitec by little known independent agency Lafferty in its bank-quality ratings. The star rating used a combination of financial and nonfinancial disclosures in the bank’s latest annual report to determine the quality of the organisation and its business model including strategy, culture and customer satisfaction. Barclays Africa came in second, with four out of five stars.

CEO Gerrie Fourie said Capitec was inspired by this recognition.

It is difficult to see, though, why Capitec would be rated best, as it does not offer many standard banking products, such as home loans or a credit card. Capitec trades at a price-earnings ratio of 23, the highest among SA’s mainstream banks. Its share price is up 5% so far this year, as the group keeps chugging out greater transactional income and poaching customers from the other banks, although lending income is subdued.

Capitec is content to continue with this strategy and has been hesitant up to now to expose its adequate capital resources to further risk with the unveiling of more products. But, it may soon face competition from a transformed African Bank, which plans to reinvent itself as a retail bank and offer all the transactional services Capitec does not. Capitec’s management is missing an opportunity. The numbers are there, and so is the capital.

ANHEUSER Busch InBev (AB InBev) is not taking its foot off the accelerator in its bid to drive the $108bn merger with SABMiller through key regulators across the globe by July. If it can make this self-imposed deadline, it stands to save about $1.6bn in dividends that are due to be paid out by SABMiller in August.

In its seeming desperation to keep to its deadline, it has agreed to sell off Molson-Coors in the US (this has not entirely settled concerns around distribution there); Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime in Europe; and now Snow in China.

China Resources Enterprises, a state-owned entity that owned 51% of SABMiller’s Chinese venture, did very well out of the deal, getting full control of Snow at a bargain basement price. Not too surprising, given AB InBev was essentially selling to the regulatory authority in that country (the government).

In SA, it has done an impressive amount to rush the deal through. We will only know in the coming months if it was enough to counter the volatility of the "Patel factor" ( a reference to Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel). And while all its pressure might be good for the competition authorities, perhaps a slightly less imperious tone would be more effective.

• Nick Wilson edits Company Comment (wilsonn@bdfm.co.za)