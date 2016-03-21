International companies roundup: 21 March 2016

DBS seen as frontrunner for Barclays Hong Kong and Singapore wealth units

SINGAPORE — Singapore’s DBS Group is seen leading the race to buy Barclays’ Hong Kong and Singapore private wealth units valued at as much as $300m, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

The other bidder left in the race is rival Singaporean lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, the sources said, but cautioned that no final deal had been agreed and there could be last-minute changes.

Buyers of Barclays’ Singapore and Hong Kong units would have access to $20 billion worth of private client assets, sources have said previously.

Reuters

Alibaba passes transaction milestone

SHANGHAI — Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba said on Monday its total transaction volume had surpassed 3-trillion yuan ($463bn) in the financial year to end-March, highlighting a milestone even as growth slowed.

With less than two weeks left in the fiscal year, the figure represents growth of about 23% from the 2.44-trillion yuan in gross merchandise volume Alibaba reported for the previous year — a significant downshift from the 46% growth it had in the year to March 31 2015.

Reuters

France’s Axa insurance chief to step down, tipped for HSBC

Paris — AXA, France’s biggest insurance group, said on Monday that its boss, Henri de Castries, is to step down, with a British newspaper saying he may take over at banking giant HSBC.

The Sunday Times, citing an unnamed source, said at the weekend that the AXA CEO was favourite to succeed HSBC chairman Douglas Flint after joining the board of the British global bank, Europe’s largest, on March 1.

A spokesman for HSBC in London dismissed the report as "speculation", saying the chairman and CEO was retiring "after 27 years in the group, and close to 17 years as CEO".

AXA, second in Europe only to German giant Allianz, said its board had unanimously decided at a meeting on Saturday to separate the chairman and CEO functions. Denis Duverne will be the nonexecutive chairman and Thomas Buberl will be CEO.

AFP

GM says Chinese investment plans on track despite maturing market

BEIJING — General Motors (GM) is pressing ahead with its investment plans in China, the world’s largest vehicle market, where it expects car demand to grow 3%-5% a year on average until 2020, executives at the US car maker said.

While GM continues to bet on the growth of the Chinese market, consultancy JD Power has said that three or more years of less than 5% growth would trigger a painful restructuring in China’s automotive sector.

Analysts say China’s vehicle market has entered a period of unprecedented uncertainty as the economy grows at its slowest pace in 25 years.

Reuters

French retailer Casino says sales on track after S&P downgrade

PARIS — Casino said on Monday it was on track to lower its debt after Standard & Poor’s cut the French retailer’s credit rating by one notch to junk.

The company said the decision to lower its rating to BB+ with a stable outlook would add less than €20m to the cost of its bond debt before tax this year, with no effect on its liquidity.

Casino also confirmed its full-year core profit forecast for its domestic business, as well as the "continuous fast implementation of its deleveraging plan", and said key disposals in Asia were moving ahead.

Reuters

Sheraton owner Starwood accepts higher offer from Marriott

BENGALURU — Marriott International said it had made a higher offer for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide that was accepted by the owner of the Sheraton and Westin hotel brands.

The new stock-and-cash offer is worth $79.53 per share, or $13.6bn, and tops an all-cash offer from China’s Anbang Insurance Group, worth $78 per share, or $13.16bn.

Reuters