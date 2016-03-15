COMPANY COMMENT: Old Mutual; EOH

THE break-up of the vast Old Mutual conglomerate into four independent business units should unlock value for shareholders. Old Mutual executives believe the combined entity is trading at a discount to its sum-of-its-parts value. Also, none of this value seems to be reflected in Old Mutual’s share price growth on the JSE for the year to date. The insurer’s shares, for instance, have trailed smaller rival Liberty.

The potential value buried within the group can be illustrated quite nicely by just one unit, the Old Mutual Emerging Markets.

In terms of geographic diversification, this unit beats Liberty, which operates in only 15 countries in the rest of Africa. Old Mutual Emerging Markets has a presence in 12 markets on the continent, along with three operations in Latin America and two in Asia.

This geographical diversification has seen the unit collect R12bn in pretax profits in the year to December, compared with Liberty’s R6.59bn. Small wonder Old Mutual CEO Bruce Hemphill says the group "has consistently traded at a substantial discount to its peers and to its sum-of-the-parts valuation". He believes the group’s units are due for a re-rating.

Should Old Mutual Emerging Markets list separately after 2018, as has been suggested by its CEO Ralph Mupita, the unit’s share price growth could well start competing with the likes of Liberty, Discovery and Sanlam.

...

TECHNOLOGY firm EOH seems to have a succession plan in place, according to CEO and founder Asher Bohbot. He has been at the helm for 18 years and, while it does not look as if he is looking to step down anytime soon, he has indicated there is depth to the management team.

Asked after the company’s half-year results presentation last week about his future at EOH, Bohbot said he had no plans to retire yet.

But he quickly moved to assure everyone that the business was not about an individual and that if he decided to step down now, the group would not struggle to find his replacement as it had an "excellent" management team.

Judging by its performance since it was established in 1998, he may be right. The company has consistently outperformed rivals during this period.

In 2013, it was the best-performing stock on the JSE in terms of share-price growth. When the time comes for Mr Bohbot to step down eventually, it is likely that he will still be involved in the business in a nonexecutive role. After all, he established EOH and it will no doubt be difficult for him to completely part company with the group.

Given his excellent business acumen, a continued involvement is likely to be welcomed by EOH management and shareholders.

• Nick Wilson edits Company Comment (wilsonn@bdfm.co.za)