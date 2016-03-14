CEOs get the chance to blow their own horn at the JSE

WHEN the world’s largest beer company listed on the JSE in January, Carlos Brito blew as hard as he could into a metre-long pewter-encased antelope horn.

The CEO, who runs Anheuser-Busch InBev, blew four times on the twisting, gray-brown horn of a kudu at the JSE ceremony. He did not embarrass himself, summoning airy sounds akin to a softly blown bugle.

"The JSE told me the stock price performance would be correlated to how loudly I blew, so it was a big responsibility," the Brazil-born CE said.

AB InBev listed in SA as part of its more than $100bn quest to acquire SABMiller. The stock rose 0.3% that day.

New York, like many exchanges, has a bell. At Brazil’s main exchange in São Paulo, executives herald listings with a giant buzzer. At Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges, they strike a gong.

The JSE has the kudu horn, which elicits just three notes of low, middle and high and is not known for its versatility. It takes years of practice to coax out a consistent melody that sounds like a throaty bird tweet.

"It’s just a noise," said Mandla Mathebula, a music and dance teacher from Soweto. He was hired to play alongside the executives to spare their blushes.

Mr Brito had only a few minutes to practise with the horn before the listing countdown began. "My prior experience with a vuvuzela during the 2010 World Cup in SA helped," he said.

Mr Mathebula said the vuvuzela, which is inspired by the kudu horn and much more popular, has an "indignant" sound.

The kudu horn, by contrast, inhabits a mythical place in Southern African culture, he said: "When you blow, you can feel something in you speaking to your ancestors. In our culture, it sends a message. There’s a ceremony, a wedding, or war is coming."

During the listing events, Mr Mathebula blows fiercely into his horn, sometimes from the wings and sometimes alongside the executives, raising the decibels. Women ululate along with the horns.

"I try my best to be the number one blower," said Mr Mathebula, who started working at the JSE three years ago and has provided the soundtrack to dozens of listings. It is a sideline to his main gig playing the marimba in the Akwaaba Marimba Band, which has played in venues across SA.

Asked whether his neighbours complained about his practising, Mr Mathebula deadpanned: "My family and neighbours know I’m a musician."

The JSE has added a mouthpiece, similar to a trumpet’s, to its horn; Mr Mathebula blows directly into a hole in the side of his traditional instrument. The exchange said their horn was covered in pewter because it "looks nice".

Sibanye Gold CE Neal Froneman was sufficiently embarrassed by his effort at the 2009 listing for miner Gold One International that when he got the chance to blow again in 2013, he practised at home with a didgeridoo.

"The first time I blew it, I knew it was going to be hard, and to be honest, I wasn’t that successful," Mr Froneman said of the kudu horn. "I blew the kudu horn successfully the second time."

Magda Wierzycka, the CE of asset manager Sygnia Group, practised on her son’s cornet. "This concept of just blowing air into a horn doesn’t really work," said Ms. Wierzycka. She said she got the best result by extending her upper lip over her lower lip and blowing in a downward direction. "I made the relevant noise," she said.

PSG Konsult chairman Willem Theron blew the kudu horn when the financial services company listed in June 2014. "If you know SA, we are all very fond of the nature and all our animals," he said. "The kudu is a stately animal and it gives a sort of regional flavour to the whole experience."

The success of the kudu horn has led to other cacophonous traditions for the JSE. Traditional African drums have announced listings on its small-cap AltX board since 2004, and the exchange made a green, white and black-beaded vuvuzela the instrument of choice for its bond listings in 2008. Since 2009, a marimba has been played when new equity members join.

Mr Mathebula helps out with these instruments, too. "It was a dream come true when we stood there and the time was ticking off until we listed," Mr Theron said. He admits he did not practise the kudu horn. "That wasn’t in my mind at all," he said. The result? "We did get a sort of noise."

That is why the JSE makes sure Mr Mathebula is on deck. "Without fail, (executives) have blown, but they’ll look out and see their family and friends and just start laughing," said Donna Oosthuyse, head of capital markets at the JSE. "If the blowing doesn’t sound perfect, Mandla’s there to rescue them."

