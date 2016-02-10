Labour broking laws questioned

CHANGES to labour broking laws saw 20,000 Adcorp contract workers gain permanent jobs.

The loss of more than 20% of its contractors had hurt its gross margins, the staffing company said on Tuesday.

Under amendments to the Labour Relations Act, employees of labour brokers are to be made permanent workers of the end client after three months.

CEO Richard Pike attributed the loss of 20,000 temporary workers to misunderstanding the legislation rather than "a testament of the new law’s success".

"There was a misunderstanding about who would be liable for the contract worker, after permanent employment was provided. The Labour Court’s (September) ruling says the labour broker and the client will be jointly liable for the contract worker even after that worker is hired permanently."

Since the ruling there had been no new losses of contractor volumes.

Last year, research compiled by the Confederation of Associations in the Private Employment Sector found that the restrictions of the new laws led to a few workers getting better jobs, but most losing theirs.