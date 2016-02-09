Zuma calls for government and business to collaborate

GOVERNMENT and business needed to collaborate in the current context of low economic growth, President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday.

His comments were made in an opening address to about 140 CEOs and Cabinet ministers at a consultation to review the outcome of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, last month.

"Failure in communication and co-operation between government and business is not an option. We are turning the corner. The channels of communication must remain open at all times," Mr Zuma said.

"Our own short-term economic outlook is not inspiring. The low economic growth is a cost to business, community and government.

"It ultimately undermines the ability of our people to create better lives and further compromises the ability of government to deliver on basic services, " the president said.

Government and business had to work together to find solutions and abandon the business-as-usual way of thinking.

"We also want to emphasise that we want to support investment. That is why we are developing the InvestSA One Stop Shop concept to remove the red tape and regulatory bottlenecks for investors," he said.

"Let me emphasise that we are serious when we say we want to avail ourselves for continuous interaction with business for the good of the economy."