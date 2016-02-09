When hiring remote workers, flexibility and willingness to travel are key

HIRING a candidate who will work remotely benefits the company, hiring managers and the employees themselves. Yet this practice still isn’t commonplace. How do you make virtual teams the rule rather than the exception? Here are four tips:

1. Do deeper due diligence: Companies usually design interview questions to rate a job candidate’s experience and fit. In hiring virtual candidates, however, you need to dig deeper. Questioning should assess whether the person is independent, passionate about their work and collaborative. They need to be flexible and willing to travel. The most important experience is past success working remotely.

2. Look at leadership capabilities: Consider the individual’s leadership style and how he projects himself. In order to make an impression from afar, people need to stand out in a crowd and be an advocate for their ideas. In addition, the organisation needs to scrutinise not only the candidate, but also the manager to whom he will report. Remote employees need someone who will advocate for them regardless of where they live.

3. Invest heavily in relationships: What’s the key to success behind a high-functioning, collaborative team that operates out of multiple cities? The members must respect one another and communicate constantly. In the beginning, it’s important to invest significant, in-person time to start forging these relationships.

4. Do a logistics and technology check: Setting people up to succeed off-site requires attention to information technology support and infrastructure. Can people easily teleconference from their mobile device or computer? Are all team members comfortable using collaboration tools? Is data flow secure?

(Adapted from "Hire the Best People, and Let Them Work From Wherever They Are" at HBR.org)

