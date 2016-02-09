SA needs macroeconomic management and fiscal discipline, says Busa

THE government should demonstrate firm commitment to sound macroeconomic management and fiscal discipline in the budget on February 24, to avoid a prolonged economic downturn and possible ratings downgrade, lobby group Business Unity SA (Busa) CEO Khanyisile Kweyama said on Tuesday.

President Jacob Zuma, who will deliver his state of the nation address on Thursday, met business leaders on Tuesday to get their input ahead of his address. The poor state of the local economy, regulations and possible credit rating downgrades are among major concerns for business.

Busa wants to see the establishment of a single communications ministry, a single ministry for land and agriculture, and improved co-ordination between economics ministries, Ms Kweyama said.

Business has often raised concern over the lack of policy co-ordination among government departments, which made compliance burdensome and costly.

Higher and inclusive economic growth was possible in SA, but required firm commitment to macroeconomic and fiscal stability, policy certainty, a stable and certain regulatory environment and functioning and competent state owned enterprises, Ms Kweyama said.

Busa has called for the reconvening of the electricity war room and the publication of an updated integrated resource plan, improved advertising of the investor promotion and interdepartmental clearing house to facilitate investment, and detailed engagement on private-sector funding and involvement in the government’s multibillion rand infrastructure build.