COMPANY COMMENT: Resilient Reit; ArcelorMittal

THE bad news for SA’s metals industry is starting to flood in, just like the Chinese steel imports that started the rot.

China produces about half of the world’s steel, so when the country’s growth started to falter, and domestic steel demand dropped, Chinese producers flooded the world with subsidised products. South African steel makers and the government were slow to react. Now a number of the former are going out of business, while others are downsizing.

SA’s government has been keen on ensuring that ArcelorMittal SA, especially, was going to reduce its product prices to levels that satisfied state infrastructure plans. After all, the ArcelorMittal parent group in Luxembourg did not keep its "promise" that it would assist in SA’s post-apartheid socioeconomic development in exchange for buying up formerly state-owned Iscor more than a decade back.

To this end, the government has harried its local entity, denying it a partial mining right at Kumba Iron Ore mine in favour of Gupta family-related businesses, then ensuring steel was largely kept out of state procurement regulations for infrastructure development in SA.

Many government departments will howl bitterly at such charges. But this does not alter the fact that the domestic steel industry is cooling and undergoing significant structural change. With lower rates of domestic steel production, it is moot whether import tariffs on Chinese steel will keep it out.

...

SOME property companies may burn their fingers offshore. Many funds are buying assets in Europe as they scramble to find some refuge from the weakening rand. But they are not necessarily tying up with the best informed advisers in these geographies. Consequently, a number of domestic real estate funds that have tried to land deals abroad in recent months have failed.

Commentators say these funds are not willing to pay the fees required to team up with the best rated facilitators overseas and sometimes they are not familiar at all with the markets they are trying to enter. Some of the exotic destinations that South African property stocks have been exploring include Georgia and Belarus. In a difficult economic climate, property companies should be cautious about where they invest.

One company that has found some success overseas is Resilient, although it has spent years developing its offshore expansion through associate companies such as Rockcastle and New Europe Property Investments.

The company’s results last week once again showed that its array of offshore investments had significantly boosted its returns. Offshore exposure has been a regular kicker in Resilient’s consistently good performance in the past few years.

• Nick Wilson edits Company Comment (wilsonn@bdfm.co.za)