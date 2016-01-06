COMPANY COMMENT: Tokyo Stock Exchange; JSE

FOREIGN investors generally missed the bull run of Japanese stocks last year.

Bloomberg reported on Monday overseas investors, who account for more than two-thirds of trading in Tokyo, cut holdings last year even as the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Topix index rose 8.9% in dollars and 21% in euros. It had been two-and-a-half decades since foreigners last offloaded shares amid annual gains.

As traders dumped $2.1bn, Japan’s pension funds, asset managers, the central bank and companies took their place.

The rise of Tokyo-listed blue chips was particularly strong in rand, with Deutsche Bank’s JSE-listed MSCI Japan index tracker returning nearly 43% over last year, making it the best performing exchange-traded product on the local bourse.

Nonresident investors offloaded 252-billion yen in Japanese shares from January to December 25, Bloomberg reported. The last time they sold as the Topix climbed in both US-and local currency terms was in 1989, when the gauge rose 22% in yen and 6.8% in dollars. Last year, the bulk of the selling came in August and September as China’s yuan devaluation sparked a global equity retreat.

Since the third-quarter rout, Japan has been one of the quickest developed markets to recover, with the Topix jumping 12% through the year-end from its September low. Locals have the firepower to send shares higher without foreign help, and the buying spree by professional investors will encourage individuals to return to the market.

...

AFTER finishing last year marginally higher, the JSE all share began this year on a negative note amid renewed Chinese market turmoil and as European markets suffered broad-based losses.

The all share was marginally up 1.85% this year with industrials leading the gainers with 12.5% growth. The positive ending was somewhat surprising after the index shed 4.06% in November and lost 4% in August in volatile trade.

Last year’s biggest loser was the platinum index, losing 61.77%. The gold index was 7.65% lower, after gaining 12.2% in 2014, but losing 55% in 2013.

Banks had a torrid year, with the index ending 16.34% weaker. Even the weak resources sector outclassed banks, with the mining index ending last year 10.1% lower. Anglo American lost 67.9%.

Nedbank led the losses among the banking big four, shedding 24.25%, followed by Barclays Africa losing 21.16%.

Standard Bank was 20.89% off and FirstRand was the best relative local performer, closing the year 16.22% lower.

Financials were a mixed bunch, with Sanlam shedding 13.5%, but Old Mutual gained 19.45%.

• Robert Laing edits Company Comment (laingr@bdfm.co.za)