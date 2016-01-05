COMPANY COMMENT: Sovereign Food; property trends in 2016

THERE’S probably no better time to sneak through a trade than during the abridged trading session on New Year’s Eve.

If trading statistics are correct, then almost 3.7-million shares changed hands in poultry group Sovereign Food on December 31.

Sovereign has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons — after a change to the criteria determining performance bonuses lopped nearly 50c per share off earnings in the past financial year.

The trade is worth less than R30m, but it does represent nearly 5% of Sovereign’s issued share capital. Intriguingly, the trade comes just ahead of a general meeting to approve proposals by Sovereign to introduce a new black economic empowerment investment scheme and executive equity participation.

Buyers of the 3.7-million shares will be eligible to vote at the general meeting next week.

The JSE poultry sector’s big bird, Astral Foods, has been cited as a possible suitor for Sovereign. The name of Country Bird, which delisted from the JSE last year, has also been bandied about.

If there was a single buyer for most of the Sovereign shares that changed hands last Thursday, it will be interesting to see if there is a Stock Exchange News Service statement around the identity of the investor or investment entity.

A new shareholding of more than 5% would trigger a disclosure to Sovereign shareholders. Then again, the buyer might prefer — for now — to wait quietly with a shareholding just below the 5% level.

...

IT IS the time when we all like to speculate heavily on the main themes that the new year is likely to hold for us, and whether or not there will be any major trend changes, First National Bank property economist John Loos wrote in a note released on Monday.

Loos expects a constrained consumer, a more conservative approach to consumption expenditure and home buying, and possibly a higher household savings rate.

He predicts luxuries such as swimming pools are likely to become even less cool this year, so new home-building would be very much focused on basics and few frills. However, a greater focus on energy alternatives to the grid may be witnessed in middle-to higher-income areas, given further power tariff increases last year.

Home buying is likely to be overwhelmingly about "essentials", so Loos expects city markets, which are dominated by primary residential demand, to begin to outperform holiday town markets. Many other less economically diversified rural towns may be at greater risk than the major metros this year, notably mining-and manufacturing-driven towns, while the drought poses threats to many towns in which agriculture is the dominant driver.

• Robert Laing edits Company Comment (laingr@bdfm.co.za)