ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Public wage deal settled, but gold and coal disputes loom

THE 11th-hour wage deal struck last Tuesday by labour and the government after almost a year of talks, would have been met with a sigh of relief by most South Africans who feared the negative effect a strike would have had on a sluggish economy.

The full effect of the 7% public-sector agreement remains to be seen, but a public servants’ strike would have been more harmful.

Government workers will receive inflation +1% in the subsequent two years of the three-year deal.

The prospect of a public-sector strike has been averted, but that threat looms large for coal and gold producers, who are yet to enter into talks with labour.

SA is due for a ratings review from Fitch and Standard & Poor’s next month. The likelihood of the country being downgraded has been eased, not least because of the conclusion of the public sector wage talks.

However, Eskom is another story altogether as the utility has meted out a steady daily diet of electricity outages even as SA’s winter season has not entered into full bite.

The reality remains that disruptions to production must be avoided.

Growth slowed in the first quarter of this year compared with the fourth quarter of last year, Statistics SA figures are due to show on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed sharply to a seasonally adjusted and annualised 1.9% from 4.1%, according to a median consensus forecast from a Business Day survey of 10 economists.

Expansion is likely to have been driven by activity in the services sector, while productive sectors such as manufacturing and mining have probably contributed a trickle.

Although the GDP data are slightly dated, they will help provide clarity on the current year.

Economic growth will likely pick up in the second quarter because the only disruptive factor so far is load shedding as opposed to strikes.

However, the third quarter will be tough as wage negotiations in the coal and gold mining sectors could still be under way in this period.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), which is known for tabling near-impossible demands, set the asking bar high again this year in the coal and gold sectors.

Amcu wants, among other things, a R12,500 basic wage.

One can only hope things do not escalate to the levels they did last year, when the five-month platinum sector strike weakened the economy because of lost revenue which, in turn, had an adverse effect on growth.

The leading gauge, which the Reserve Bank is due to release on Tuesday, will give an indication of where growth is headed in the coming six to 12 months.

The indicator has been dipping in and out of negative territory in previous months, suggesting muted growth ahead.

It fell 0.3% in February and 2.4% on a year-on-year basis to 98.7 points amid lower numbers of residential building plans being passed and declines in US dollar-based export commodity prices.

Statistics SA is due to publish the first-quarter unemployment rate on Tuesday in the quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) after two postponements. The data will be based on a new frame known as the 2013 master sample.

The new sample is unlikely to change the numbers and reality of the day — that millions of people are without jobs in SA. If anything, the QLFS could even show that more people are unemployed than had been previously estimated.

Statistics SA will then release producer inflation data on Thursday, which will be followed by trade and credit extension data on Friday.

Producer inflation accelerated to 3.4% year on year in April from 3.1% in March, a median consensus forecast from a Business Day survey of eight economists found.

The good news observed in March when the trade balance recorded a R483m surplus would have been short-lived, as data are expected to show a deficit of about R5bn for last month. This will not be good for a country that is trying to bring down the large deficit on its current account, which at times drives the rand’s weakness.