COMPANY COMMENT: Brait; eBay

THE sale of Brait’s stake in Pepkor to Steinhoff led to intense debate among analysts over which party would gain most from the transaction.

Brait has certainly profited handsomely from its Pepkor investment, but some analysts speculate that Steinhoff may be able to wring even more out of it in the long run by exploiting synergies with its more mature operations.

However, Brait’s subsequent announcement that it has acquired Virgin Active for about R11bn seems to have shed new light on the transaction. Brait was a strong performer on the JSE on Tuesday, climbing nearly 2% to R93 per share.

Although the barriers to entry in the gym market are dropping, with personalised, individual gyms increasingly popular, there is little doubt about the attractiveness of Virgin Active — its annual annuity income alone amounts to Brait’s purchase price. Some analysts reckon the transaction could even surpass the value created through the Pepkor transaction, in terms of which Brait’s initial investment of R4.1bn grew to R26.4bn.

It is no surprise then that veteran investor Christo Wiese saw the potential of both the Steinhoff buyout and a Brait recovery — he retained a 10% interest in Brait and could increase this further over time as the Virgin Active transaction brings in the cash.

WHEN eBay bought PayPal in 2002, news of the deal sent eBay’s shares down 7%. The $1.5bn price tag seemed exorbitant for a little payments start-up. Today the child has outgrown the parent, writes the Financial Times’ Lex.

Most analysts believe PayPal will be the more valuable company after the two split later this year. PayPal’s revenues are growing much faster, and surpassed those of eBay’s marketplace segment, where users buy and sell goods online, last year.

A more subtle issue than valuation is how the two companies’ relationship will change after the split, and how this will affect the bottom lines of each. Four out of five eBay payments are currently made via PayPal. For five years after the split, PayPal must pay eBay $13m for each percentage point increase in this level; eBay must pay PayPal the same if the level falls.

If the penetration rate falls below 75%, eBay’s payments to PayPal rise to $50m per percentage point drop. The payments are not huge, in context: PayPal generated $1.7bn of free cash flow last year, the rest of eBay about $2.6bn. But they are big enough to hurt. For the first five years PayPal will also continue to pay eBay an (undisclosed) referral fee.

Barclays thinks this system could discourage eBay from embracing new payment systems, a big concession when payment innovations are proliferating.

