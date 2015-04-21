Purchase of Dare adds heft to Adcorp

WORKFORCE management and services specialist Adcorp has markedly bolstered its presence in Africa and Asia Pacific by acquiring Australian-based oil and gas consultancy Dare.

On Monday Adcorp disclosed it would pay A$30m (R280m) for Dare in a staggered transaction that is partially tagged to the company’s future earnings.

Dare, which was established in 1988, provides qualified and experienced engineering and technical contractors on a contract and permanent basis to Australian and international clients in the oil and gas sector.

The latest deal is Adcorp’s third foray into Australia since December 2013 following the acquisition of information technology contracting business Paxus and then Labour Solutions Australia, a business that places blue-collar workers.

The company also holds a 35% stake in Indian technology solutions business Nihilent.

Adcorp CEO Richard Pike said the new acquisition would complete the company’s strategy of offering a global solution.

"We have identified Africa and the Asia Pacific region as an area we would like to play in," Mr Pike said.

"We are now one of Africa’s biggest service providers in the oil and gas sector."

Mr Pike reiterated that Adcorp’s acquisition strategy was to buy successful businesses with entrenched management teams. He said Dare offered the opportunity to cross-sell and tap into a larger client base.

An analyst who asked not to be named said the Dare transaction was fairly significant for Adcorp’s life.

The analyst noted that the purchase price represented almost 9% of the market capitalisation of R3.4bn.

He argued that Adcorp could become one of the biggest global service providers to the oil and gas industry.

The analyst also reckoned the weak oil and gas prices might have allowed Adcorp to acquire Dare at a reasonable price.

The transaction is to be funded through increased debt facilities and by operational cash flows. The settlement terms are staggered, with an initial upfront payment of A$20m. This will be followed by smaller tranches over the next two years based on profit multiples.

The transaction will be immediately earnings enhancing for Adcorp. Dare posted after-tax profit of A$5.1m in the year to end-June 2014.

Adcorp closed unchanged at R31.20 on the JSE on Monday in sprightly trading volumes.