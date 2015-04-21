Minister called to explain developments at CIPC

PARLIAMENT’s trade and industry committee has asked Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies to explain developments in the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) following the shock resignation of commissioner Astrid Ludin this week.

MPs from all political parties were concerned that the goings on in the commission that led to Ms Ludin receiving a notice of intention to suspend from Mr Davies last week were not revealed during the committee’s engagement with commission executives last week.

Neither were they told that there was a forensic investigation into allegations that Ms Ludin had contravened the Public Finance Management Act with regard to the procurement of services.

Ms Ludin has strongly denied that there is any substance to the allegations, saying the procurement of services was approved by the auditor-general.

Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesman on trade and industry Geordin Hill Lewis said it was impossible to exercise effective oversight if vital information was withheld from MPs

He said it was not correct for MPs to learn that there was a forensic investigation into allegations against Ms Ludin through media reports.

In the case of another matter relating to the Companies Tribunal, the DA had obtained a forensic report only after making an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

Committee chairwoman Joan Fubbs said she had asked for Mr Davies to appear before the committee this week but learnt that he was abroad on official business.

It emerged from comments made by both Mr Davies and Ms Ludin that they had differences of opinion over the role of the National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union in instability in the commission and in instigating her departure.