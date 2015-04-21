Four ways to improve your mood

YOU are in a bad mood, and it is hurting your performance at work. How do you get yourself out of it? Try this four-step reset.

1. Engage breathing. Breathing can help you achieve a physiological condition called coherence, which leads to improved mental clarity, focus, emotional stability and decision-making. During coherence, the sympathetic (speeding up) and parasympathetic (slowing down) branches of the autonomic nervous system are working in reciprocity. When this happens, our heart rate follows the same pattern — it speeds up and then slows down. Slower, deeper breathing at a constant rate can help induce coherence because when we inhale, our heart rate increases, and when we exhale, it decreases, thereby helping our nervous system achieve this balance.

2. Activate a positive feeling. With breathing engaged, begin to quietly focus on a person, place or thing that you truly appreciate and/or are grateful for. Make sure you reactivate the actual feelings they elicit in you so that you re-experience them. Consider using visual and tactile cues (for example, photographs, drawings, special objects or letters) and external stimuli like nature and music to deepen the feeling. The idea is to stimulate the release of neurochemicals, such as dopamine and serotonin, and hormones, such as oxytocin. These can collectively improve our mood and outlook, and help us remain alert, curious and engaged.

3. Reframe thinking. Ask yourself one or more questions to assess your current thinking and help you to decide if different thoughts might be more beneficial in your current situation. Here are a few suggestions: What else is possible here? What is the opportunity in this situation? What really matters right now?

4. Re-engage action. With breathing engaged, a positive feeling activated and reframed thoughts emerging, the fourth step is to re-engage with a new attitude and behaviours, and perhaps a different course of action.

Adapted from 4 Steps to Dispel a Bad Mood at HBR.org.

© 2015 Harvard Business School Publishing Corp