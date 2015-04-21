COMPANY COMMENT: SABMiller; Rebosis Property Fund

GLOBAL beer group SABMiller’s latest quarterly update has been received relatively well in the market as it was a significant improvement on that of the third quarter of last year, which was negatively affected by poor weather and tough trading conditions in Australia. In the fourth quarter, China and other emerging markets saw a rebound, but Europe and North America remained sluggish.

Trading at a p:e of 28, SABMiller is up 19.8% over 12 months and 8.5% over the past three months, proving that even a highly valued company can keep on growing. Some analysts are concerned that SABMiller may be overvalued, saying that even at a forward p:e of 23 it will struggle to justify the present share price. So far SABMiller has been delivering, but the risks are increasing. The higher the valuation, the more difficult it becomes to keep up.

For example, high-flyers such as Brait and Steinhoff have grown 63% and 44% respectively over the past 12 months, but at a far lower p:e of about 16 in both cases. It is indicative that growth at both has been driven by takeover transactions, with Brait acquiring Virgin Active and Steinhoff taking over Pepkor.

In the case of SABMiller, the acquisition options are far more limited. In fact, SABMiller may itself be a takeover target of one of the bigger global beer conglomerates, such as AB InBev. Investors will probably do better with Brait and Steinhoff at present levels than taking a punt on SABMiller.

REBOSIS Property Fund has unexpectedly bought a stake in UK-based New Frontier Properties, but it may turn out to be a master stroke.

Rebosis is the biggest black-managed property fund in SA.

It was started and listed in 2011 by Sisa Ngebulana, an entrepreneur who promised much and has delivered. South African property funds are judged largely on their distribution payouts and, as real-estate investment trusts, they have to pay out at least 75% of their profits. Rebosis’s income payouts have been steady, but not often higher than the market average.

Now Ngebulana is diversifying the fund into UK retail. Rebosis has bought a chunk of the newly listed New Frontier Properties, which owns two shopping malls in the UK. UK retail is performing strongly compared to other developed and developing markets.

He has always wanted Rebosis to be focused on retail. Its flagship asset is SA’s East London centre, Hemingways Mall, which enjoyed 10.5% turnover growth last year, significantly higher than the industry average of 1.9%.

Similarly, in the UK, Rebosis targets malls in towns encompassing large enough shopping populations that are close to high streets — a difficult combination to find.

