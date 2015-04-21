CIPC head blames Davies for ‘unacceptable’ lack of support

TRADE and Industry Minister Rob Davies engaged in a sharp exchange of words with outgoing head of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) Astrid Ludin on Monday over the role of the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in her departure.

Ms Ludin announced her resignation from June 1 after receiving Mr Davies’s notice of intention to suspend her last week.

She said in a message to staff that Mr Davies and his department had failed to support CIPC management against Nehawu protests when a paperless back-office system and automated processing was introduced and when the CIPC adopted a strong stand against corruption.

Ms Ludin said this lack of support for management’s authority was "unacceptable and untenable" and had at times compromised service delivery.

She was adamant that alleged contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act in procuring services that lead to her departure lacked any substance and had been cleared by the auditor-general.

Speaking from Jakarta, Indonesia, Mr Davies claimed that Ms Ludin had failed to take employees along with her in her drive to modernise the organisation, which he said was wracked by instability.

It had become clear that while she was innovative in introducing new systems, she lacked personal management skills. There were frequent staff demonstrations and appeals to him for intervention.

"It was not an easy labour relations environment. There were a number of issues which we felt needed to be attended to and there was a certain amount of resistance from Ms Ludin, who said I did not have the authority to tell her to do various things. It was becoming increasingly difficult for her to retain the confidence of staff."

Mr Davies said the trade union had presented the department with a petition last year raising questions of management and calling for Ms Ludin’s resignation. This led to an agreement by all parties that a forensic investigation into alleged irregularities take place.

"It was never my intention to back one side," he insisted.

Ms Ludin, however, said Nehawu’s relationship with management had deteriorated when new leaders took over in 2013.

The sporadic illegal industrial action — there were protests in July last year and last month — was "intended to create a climate of intimidation, and allegations of misconduct and corruption were intended to discredit me and some members of my management team.

"I have highlighted to the minister the risk that the department’s support for the Nehawu agenda is perceived internally as a licence for illicit activities with intermediaries and demands for bribes," she said.

"I fear that ultimately the abuse and attacks will continue against other members of the management team and against the transformation needed to continue improving service."

Mr Davies asked Ms Ludin to apply for the job in 2011.

Nehawu’s Gauteng provincial chairman, Amos Monyela, welcomed Ms Ludin’s resignation, saying it was a "good thing".

Mr Monyela denied the union opposed the modernisation process and said protests were about wages.