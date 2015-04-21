BUSINESS DAY TV: Ludin not willing to ‘sit at home doing nothing while awaiting charge sheet’

ASTRID Ludin is commissioner of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Astrid Ludin has resigned as commissioner of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), saying that there seems to have been a concentrated effort to remove her from her position. Ms Ludin’s resignation came after she was reported to have received a notice of intention to suspend her following a forensic report that alleged she had contravened the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). She joins us now in the News Leader studio.

Thanks so much Astrid for your time today, so your resignation, as we’ve said, coming after having received a notice of intention to suspend from the minister of trade and industry. Are you jumping before you get pushed?

ASTRID LUDIN: Well, if I was given a notice of a disciplinary inquiry I could have responded to those charges. Unfortunately a notice of intention to suspend could mean that I could sit at home for a year doing nothing, waiting for somebody to level…to give me a charge sheet. So the reality is that for a suspension to be legal it requires two things. The first is that there’s evidence of … not maladministration but corruption essentially or other misconduct and secondly that the person in the position is trying to…would interfere with an investigation.

And now in our case the investigation has been concluded and there’s no evidence of corruption. There are some technical elements that we dispute with the forensic investigators. So essentially I just decided that it wasn’t worth doing this any longer if I was going to have to stay at home and not be productive.

BDTV: So to make this clear, what was the investigation going to be into, the technicalities that were raised by the Gobodo Forensics Report?

AL: My understanding is that the investigation was concluded and that the Gobodo Report in fact presented the findings. So we responded to those findings on February 4 and I received the final report on April 9. So I think the department had enough time to decide whether or not they needed to take disciplinary steps without going the suspension route.

BDTV: What exactly is up for dispute? Let’s highlight just a few of the elements here.

AL: There are four allegations and three of those have already been audited by the auditor-general, and the auditor-general didn’t make any findings in that regard. Let me give you an example of the kind of finding.

Gobodo has alleged that in order to award a procurement contract we need to have a valid tax clearance certificate. And our perspective is that we’ve received advice from the Treasury which says the bidder needs to have shown that they’ve made attempts to rectify that. So in our case we had an application to SARS so it was really a matter of interpretation. We don’t think that we contravened the PFMA and the forensic investigator said that we did. The auditor-general has already expressed an opinion because they didn’t qualify that…they made no findings in this regard.

BDTV: Why would there be a concentrated effort to remove you from office…by all accounts you have managed to convert the old Cipro, as it was before you took over four years ago, to more of an organisation that resembles a 21st century organisation. Of course there have been some obstacles in setting up a website towards the end of last year…it did hit a couple of hiccups. Why do you think people want you out of the office?

AL: Primarily we’ve gone through an extremely extended and quite intensive change process in our organisation and of course there are always people that believe that they have not benefited sufficiently from that.

The other issue is probably that the changes that we’ve implemented take paper out of back office, and when you take paper out of the back office, it reduces the opportunities for inappropriate opportunities.

So I believe that there is a link between that, between some of the changes that we’ve implemented and just the impact it’s had on the bottom line for some people.

BDTV: So let’s bring in the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) here because you’ve been very critical of them in terms of the lack of support they’ve afforded you through this process, so talk us through that and the relationship as it stands right now.

AL: We’ve actually always had a very supportive relationship with the DTI and the minister, and they gave us scope to implement quite wide-ranging changes in the organisation, but last year when one of the major unions…they initiated some unlawful protest action when the minister was around. The DTI found it difficult to deal with and so what’s happened…been happening, is they’ve been engaging with the union directly, and it has undermined management and that’s resulted in a very difficult relationship with the DTI.

BDTV: Also, you talked about removing paperwork, but you’ve also been squeezing out some of the runners who operate outside of the commission and really tried to fast-track or stand in lines and make the applications for people. Do you think that would also make the unions unhappy?

AL: Yes, last year in, I can’t remember exactly, but August or September the union in fact synchronised a protest action with the runners outside, so there clearly is a relationship there between some individuals in the organisation and some people outside of the organisation.

BDTV: What does that do in terms of casting the spotlight on the DTI itself, and the kind of relationship it has with unions right now…to the detriment perhaps of business at large?

AL: Well you know I believe unions play a very important part, certainly in an organisation like ours, where we have a lot of lower-level staff, so unions are important, but they also need to play a constructive role and they need to understand that the future of an organisation has a lot to do with the future of their members.

So as we could see with the Post Office and a lot of other organisations, so it is quite a difficult time and it’s also a difficult time in the public service and perhaps that might have influenced the way the DTI looked at it. It’s the year where a new agreement on salary negotiations has to be concluded, so all of those things might have contributed.

BDTV: In the meantime, what’s this going to do for morale at the CIPC, particularly at a stage when you’re trying to speed up company registrations?

AL: We have a very good team and so I feel very confident that they will take this forward. But what is critical is that they have the support of the minister and the DTI and so I suppose that is my appeal to them, that they really must support the team because without their support it is very difficult.