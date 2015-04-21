BUSINESS DAY TV: Australia next logical place for Adcorp to be, says CEO

RICHARD Pike is CEO of Adcorp.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Adcorp is betting on the oil and gas sector; with the acquisition of specialist recruiter Dare Holdings, it will pay AU$30m for the Perth-based company through increased debt facilities and also existing and future cash flows generated in Australia. CEO of Adcorp Richard Pike joins us now in the News Leader studio.

Richard … Caroline Cremen (Standard Stockbroking) and I were just talking about you and asked why the oil and gas sector, because this isn’t looking great at the moment but is that what attracts you to Dare Holdings now that you might have got it at a good price?

RICHARD PIKE: No it’s a sector that we’ve been in for a long time so our African expansion which started in about 2011 primarily focused on the oil and gas sector and we’ve been very successful in that sector and now in the recruitment space there’s no real global player that spans the geographies that need to be spanned, namely South East Asia, Africa and Australia.

And we’ve now opened, last year, an office in Singapore and we have a strategic partner in South East Asia, we’re very strong in Africa and Australia was the next logical place for us to be. The other thing one has to do is draw a distinction between oil and gas. So this business that we bought is particularly focused on gas, which tends to be a source of energy, there are long-term contracts that Australia has with both China and Japan so the volume off-take is guaranteed for many a year to come.

One of the projects that have been committed or going ahead … whether the oil price is $60 or $120, so while the oil price might affect the ultimate earnings of the oil and gas companies, they still need the resources to do the work and it’s a very buoyant company and a very buoyant sector for us.

BDTV: Which is fascinating because there’s been so many lay-offs in the oil industry over the past six months so you’re obviously not experiencing any of those.

RP: You’ve got to look at it also by continent, so you’ve got to look at where are the cut-backs and primarily the US has been the sector that’s seen the most cut-backs particularly in fracking which is pretty marginal. So you’ll see a lot of these gas projects in Australia are still viable and still going ahead. And similarly in Africa there are a number of them but particularly you find your onshore gas is more viable than your off-shore oil which is more viable again than your fracking. And that’s the kind of order of cost.

BDTV: So you’re seeing good opportunity, the price that you’re paying for it was A$30m…although it’s capped at A$50m, perhaps you can actually explain that to us, it’s going to be A$30m or it’s going to be A$55m?

RP: We estimate that it’s going to be roundabout A$30m which at today’s currency is roughly about R280m. We’re paying A$20m upfront and then we pay a 0.6 multiple the earnings, the earnings before interest and tax in each of the consecutive next two years. Now we estimate that we know what that is but from a regulatory point of view, we’ve had to put an ultimate cap on it so that if they did fantastically well you couldn’t have an open-ended purchase price. So hence the cap but what we see in the forecasting we estimate that it should be somewhere … purchase price over the next two years and that translates to a four times Ebitda multiple which we think is very keen in this market.

BDTV: Of what exactly…what is the forward?

RP: So the multiple that we’re paying for it is four times earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), which after tax gross is up to price to earnings (PE) ratio of about 5.7 times.

BDTV: Is that pretty much in line with what you’d pay for a company like this?

RP: It’s a good price. We bought some businesses as you mentioned earlier. We bought a business called LSA just over year ago and we paid about five times Ebitda so this is a little bit less than that. We’ve also got big prices paid in Australia for businesses there. There’s a Japanese company that listed last year, it’s trading in at 29 PE and it’s just bought Australia’s second-biggest recruitment business at somewhere roundabout a 20 PE, so this is very keen pricing at that level and the other thing that is great for us is its very accretive.

We’ve funded it entirely out of debt facilities which have been provided by Wesbank who are our banking partner in the Asia Pacific region and also our internal cash resources in that geography.

BDTV: And presumably at pretty decent rates because you would be paying lower rates on debt there than you are here?

RP: Cheaper than we’d be able to borrow here and also it wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense raising the money in SA to buy the asset in Australia. By raising the money in Australia and servicing it out of Australia you’ve got a natural hedge.

BDTV: But it’s interesting how you say that this deal is not just going to be for the Australasian expansion that Adcorp is pursuing but it’s actually going to be beneficial for ambitions in Africa. So how does that work exactly that you’re going to recruit people in that region and send them off into African countries?

RP: Very much the way that the recruitment world is working, you’re finding multinationals are putting their recruitment in the hands of one big global supplier. Now in the oil and gas space it doesn’t exist and particularly the African component is absent. So the way that the oil and gas industry works is typically it’s owned from Houston. A lot of the design work of the rigs is done in Europe particularly France and the UK, and the construction is done in Asia, Singapore and South Korea and then there’s execution in the Southern hemispheres specifically Australia, SA and South America.

So for a big multinational American company to have one supplier that can straddle the geographies that they’re involved in and that doesn’t exist at the moment and that’s what we’re trying to put together. So it’s a very important industry vertical for us. And this deal didn’t just happen overnight. We’ve been working with Dare for some time. So we’ve really seen work that’s been cross-referred from our Asian business into Australia, Australia into Africa. Africa and Australia are working on a joint tender for a French company so already we’re starting to see that collaboration and cross-selling taking place across the group.

BDTV: And once the earnings come into the business how much are the Australian or the extra South African operations going to be contributing as far as revenue and profits are concerned for Adcorp?

RP: Once this is embedded on the assumption it was a full year’s trading, about 40% of our earnings are now not South African and so the mix is Africa, we have an investment in India, which has been very successful for us and then Australia and acquisitively we’re looking at the Australia and Asia pack region and we would like to increase our footprint into Asia next, that’s where we would be headed next.