Sotheby’s new boss focuses on art of branding

TAD Smith says he doesn’t know much about art, but that didn’t stop Sotheby’s from tapping him last month as CEO of the 271-year-old auction house.

As the top executive at Madison Square Garden, Smith — a Princeton University graduate who also earned an MBA from Harvard Business School — started an iPad app and targeted ads for arena patrons in the expensive seats and the nosebleed section.

The board of directors of Sotheby’s says Smith’s experience in building brands and installing new technologies at the New York sports and entertainment company is what the auction house needs as it tries to reach collectors who are increasingly buying online.

"His track record is impressive, from creating value to developing strategy to inspiring teams to leading technological innovation and growing global brands," says Dan Loeb, the activist investor who won a board seat last May after a bitter proxy fight.

Smith’s background at Madison Square Garden and earlier at Cablevision Systems could be useful as Sotheby’s expands to the mid-market through ventures, including its partnership with EBay.

The goal is to boost profit by expanding auctions beyond the showroom to EBay’s 155-million buyers worldwide.

Sotheby’s is under pressure from investors to increase profitability as global art prices hit records. Its auction sales in 2014 totalled $6.1bn, a record for the New York-based company. Profit didn’t keep pace, falling 9% as net income declined to $117.8m, or $1.69 a share, in the 12 months to December 31. "I am here to help them with growth strategy, technology adoption, capital allocation, and building a rewarding and innovative organisation," Smith says.

Sotheby’s rival, Christie’s International, also underwent management changes in December, when it named Patricia Barbizet, the longtime adviser to the auction house’s owner, French billionaire Francois Pinault, as CEO, replacing Steven Murphy.

Both auction houses compete to land the best works. Sales of art and collectibles at Christie’s rose to £5.1bn, a 12% increase from 2013. Christie’s, which doesn’t report revenue or profit, releases sale totals twice a year.

At Madison Square Garden, Smith helped the company launch MSG GO, an app that allows users to watch live New York Knicks basketball games on iPad, iPhone and iPod touch.

He also introduced promotions that targeted patrons depending where they sat in the venue.

There are signs that Smith will be more focused on harnessing Sotheby’s reputation to stoke growth. During a March 16 conference call to introduce Smith to investors, executives used the word "brand" 12 times in less than 12 minutes.

"The brand is already extended in three different ways," Smith said on the call, referring to Sotheby’s key business areas of financial services, private sales and public auctions. The key question is to determine "how to create growth avenues from that brand," he said.

Some analysts say Smith’s role may be limited to positioning Sotheby’s for an acquisition by a strategic buyer.

"He is an interim CEO," says Sergey Skaterschikov, founder of Skate’s Art Market Research in New York. "We expect a tender offer for Sotheby’s any time now. Smith is a safe pair of hands who can deliver on operational efficiencies and help Sotheby’s transition into the new ownership structure if indeed a takeover takes place."

A sale of Sotheby’s may make sense, according to David Schick, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus & Company. "Billionaires and sovereign wealth funds are the major players in the art market and have an appetite for luxury businesses," he said in a February report.

Sotheby’s declined to comment on a potential sale.

Bloomberg