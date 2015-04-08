How to manage a virtual workforce

MORE and more organisations are adopting remote-work cultures. Here are some basic needs that can help leaders overcome the challenges that come with remote management.

1. Convenience: This should go without saying, but it is important to give your virtual employees large monitors, great computers and fast internet. This will encourage them to work hard and stick with you for the long term. Bad tools hurt productivity.

2. Transparency: To help make your team members’ private knowledge public to the group, invest in knowledge-management tools that are accessible and searchable by everyone in the company. Any question a new employee has can be submitted to the system and should be visible to anyone in the company. This is a lot better than e-mail, where the employee e-mails one person and the question is only answered once. Tools like Slack and Sqwiggle can help with this.

3. Accountability: How do you keep track of what your colleagues are doing when you cannot see them? Define goals clearly and then have the remote team decide on the path to reach that goal. Rather than dictating each specific task, provide them a vision to work on. Let them hold each other accountable, and ask them to assign themselves daily goals and provide weekly reports. Also, do not mention that a task needs to get done to a team of four people without holding one person accountable for ensuring that a task is completed by a specific deadline.

4. Communication: Take time every week to have a candid conversation with remote employees. Make sure you include personal questions to get a sense of the employees’ interests and, if they are in a different country, their culture. Consider using an instant messaging tool for your team such as HipChat, IRC, Google Hangouts, or Skype. This way, people can easily reach out to everyone else in the firm regardless of location.

5. Trust: Remote workers often miss the feeling of company culture, so management must make an extra effort to cultivate trust and involve them.

Adapted from 5 Basic Needs of Virtual Workforces at HBR.org.

