COMPANY COMMENT: Currency watch; Assupol

THE US quarterly reporting season starts this week and there will be more than the usual market interest in the results. Investors will be on the lookout for negative fallout from the stronger dollar, which has been soaring against the euro in anticipation of an interest rate hike.

First June was the consensus month, now it is September.

The US Federal Reserve may be painting itself into a corner by using the lacklustre US economic performance as reason not to increase rates. US jobs data indicated a weak jobs market again on Friday, with the 126,000 jobs created in March far below expectations, partly because the stronger greenback is negative for US exports. But the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 index were up on Monday, as the "bad news" became "good news" — bad economic news pushes out the rate hike cycle, boosting equities, which presents new problems in itself. The higher the market goes, the more difficult it becomes to sustain these levels.

The Dow is up just 0.32% this year and the S&P 500 by 1.05%, but they are still trading at record levels. A rate hike is expected to push the dollar even stronger, putting downward pressure on equity prices as company earnings suffer. The share market is likely to remain buoyant unless earnings disappoint in the coming weeks.

PRESUMABLY the JSE’s new listings committee is banging on the door at Assupol?

This unlisted life assurer certainly deserves wider investor attention, with the over-the-counter platform showing its shares have shifted from 297c a year ago to 511c at present. Late last year the share flirted, briefly, with the 650c level.

At the current price Assupol looks to offer sound value considering it has just published interim earnings of 36c per share for the six months to end-December. A conservative assumption would pencil in full-year earnings of 70c per share, meaning Assupol’s shares (which trade on EquityExpress) are rated on a modest earnings multiple of around seven times.

The beauty of Assupol is that the company has plenty of scope for growth in supplementing its core life policy offering to the lower market segment with funeral cover and retirement products. In the year to end-December new business sales were pushed up by 33% and, on an annualised basis, the return on embedded value was a sprightly 25%, while the value of new business increased by a hefty 42%.

So there clearly is currently no need for Assupol to dash into African markets or diversify into other financial services niches.

At this juncture it is probably worth pondering the chances of a larger financial services player coming a-courting long before Assupol gets anywhere near the JSE.

• Dave Marrs edits Company Comment (marrsd@bdfm.co.za)