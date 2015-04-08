BUSINESS DAY TV: To what extent do March PMI data ‘reflect reprieve’ from load-shedding?

DAVID Faulkner is SA economist at HSBC.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Business activity is on the rise, largely due to growing local demand, but new export orders, worryingly, remain under pressure. HSBC SA’s purchasing managers index (PMI) has perked up to its highest in five months and here on News Leader to tell us more is their SA economist, David Faulkner.

David … So an improvement in operating conditions at the end of the first quarter … we’re looking at the highest level since October. Is it too early to celebrate because I came across a comment on US data saying, that market reactions have been large post-payrolls but trends have not been sustained and one wonders to what extent you can extrapolate that to our market.

DAVID FAULKNER: It is a single data point and it’s a welcome improvement … 51.6 is positive, it’s expansion, but it’s still relatively subdued. But it is an improvement. We saw essentially four months of stagnation preceding this and it is a welcome sign for the economy, but the big question we feel is, to what extent does this reflect the reprieve we’ve had to some extent from load-shedding in March, that providing a rebound in the March data and whether we’ll see that ebb away if we do see renewed load-shedding, and a greater intensity of load-shedding in the months ahead.

BDTV: I was going to ask what the Eskom factor is in this reading, so is it not that easy to extrapolate how badly businesses were or weren’t affected by load-shedding?

DF: Certainly with the improvement one would have anticipated that load-shedding wasn’t such a factor in March. We saw that fewer days were interrupted in March compared to February certainly. Broadly though it’s still a very weak performance. Our own views of what’s going to happen in terms of growth, our own HSBC forecasts are that the Eskom factor is going to provide a large headwind to growth. We only see the economy expanding by 1.6% this year, so not much of an uptick really from last year’s growth.

BDTV: So within that context then, a rise in demand in new orders centred on the domestic market as new export orders fell. To what extent do you see that trend being maintained, given the economic conditions locally?

DF: Again it could well be a temporary blip, it could be something more sustained. It is a welcome improvement and it’s very much a domestic driven gain in terms of the overall index.

We also saw a very sharp improvement in terms of inventory accumulation going from a position of inventory depletion in February to quite strong accumulation and this again could speak to the Eskom issue where you may well have seen inventories run down at a time when production was particularly disrupted and being built back up at a time when load-shedding wasn’t so constraining.

In terms of the export factor, it’s a concern…we’ve seen three consecutive months sub-50, contracting export orders. It points to a weak global demand environment…we haven’t seen global demand really picking up in any meaningful way and it raises question marks around the extent to which we will see rebalancing in the economy. There’s still a large trade deficit, there’s still a large current account deficit and these export orders figures raise question marks around the extent to which we will see that improve, going forward.

BDTV: It also raises a few question marks around our capacity to actually cater for any improvement in demand from the foreign markets, or in our export given things like our power constraints down the line. We had JP Morgan today pretty optimistic about the kind of second quarter we’re going to see, despite the sluggish growth in the first quarter globally.

DF: Certainly, it does rein in the ability of the local economy to meet demand.

It reins in the ability for exporters to meet export demand as well. If you think about it, around 70% of our exports are from energy-intensive mining and manufacturing sectors and therefore disruptions that you see in the energy-intensive sectors are going to have a more meaningful and larger impact on exports than perhaps domestic growth more generally.

BDTV: When you chat to the survey participants, have you got a sense of why that export demand is falling? Okay, you say 70% of our exports have to do with energy-intensive mining and manufacturing sectors — is it because people just don’t want to order our products, reflective of a slump of commodity demand worldwide, or is there a reliability factor that bedevils the South African industry now with people not sure that if they order from South African suppliers, they’ll get their goods because of the factors that you’ve just outlined?

DF: There are probably a myriad factors that are restraining exports. You pointed out a number of those there…certainly weak commodity demand is one factor. More broadly we would argue that wage increases that are ahead of inflation and productivity essentially pushes up unit labour costs and erodes the underlying competitiveness of the economy to take advantage of stronger global growth, stronger demand, if it should come through.

Another issue that one might look at is really that we’ve seen over the last five years, 10 years, a big rotation in terms of SA’s trade partners away from developed markets towards emerging markets, and what we’ve seen in terms of global growth dynamics over the past 12 months is that it’s really an emerging markets slowdown while you’re seeing developed markets, the US, Europe starting to show signs of a bit more life.

BDTV: Have we erred in that, would you say, if you now look at the situation that’s happening, that it’s the developed markets that are coming back to the fore rather than developing economies?

DF: I’m not sure it’s necessarily an erring or necessarily been by design or policy decisions, it’s probably been a reflection of differential growth dynamics across the world over the past five, 10 years.

We saw obviously post-crisis, emerging markets growing very strongly … we took advantage of that, with the stronger exports to emerging-market partners, and now we’re seeing this rotation. So some exports will benefit. Manufactured goods that go to Europe should benefit at the margin from slightly stronger European demand. But more broadly, the picture isn’t particularly optimistic.

BDTV: Yes, and of course we’ve had growth in new orders leading to this increased output in March. What capacity does business have to expand on the production front because certainly companies have been encouraged to add to their payrolls and that’s been happening at a very marginal rate, for one?

DF: The employment dynamics have been very weak in SA for the last two to three years. If you look at the payrolls data for SA, the non-farm payrolls number, they’ve been subdued, they’ve been almost stagnant for really the last two-three years. There’s been a very much disparate dynamic and a divergent dynamic between what’s been happening in terms of public sector hiring and what’s been happening in the private sector. We’ve certainly seen a shift away from job-intensive growth in the private sector in recent years.

BDTV: Just going back to your point about global demand dynamics, are they not actually getting stronger? You said it’s fairly weak but if you look at the US and the eurozone it is getting better, so do you think we could try and harness that to our advantage?

DF: There are those upsides from those dynamics. Our own HSBC forecasts have really played out over the last six months where we’ve been taking developed market growth up a little bit, taking emerging-market growth down a little bit, and the overall global growth projections have changed very little over the last six months. So there is scope … US growth … we send about 8%-10% of our exports to the US, 20%-plus to Europe, so those exports do have that positive potential. But again if you look at other emerging markets where we send other commodities, other manufactured goods, the dynamics aren’t quite that strong.