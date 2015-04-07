COMPANY COMMENT: Wescoal; mining dispute

ONE of the most difficult things for a true entrepreneur is to surrender control of a successful business. After all, it was their idea and money that made the business successful in the first place. They took the risk.

Last week Andre Boje, the founder and CEO of coal junior Wescoal, reached agreement with the board to resign as CEO and step down as a director after 18 years of blood, sweat and toil.

Boje fought hard for the best part of the past year to hang on to what he believed was his to control and direct, but it is an awkward irony that the continued success and growth of the business relies on him ceding control.

To supply Eskom with coal you need to be majority black owned. It is not the fault of Wescoal’s black shareholders, who wanted to pay for the right to own 51%, that this is so. So what has happened in the past few months at Wescoal is likely to be repeated at other companies as they are driven ever harder to transform.

Knowing that doesn’t make it any easier, though. As a founder of a company, how do you "give away" control? It is not difficult to sympathise with Boje, who by all accounts tried his utmost to find an alternative. His fight may have been in vain, and possibly even inappropriate, but you can’t blame him for a very human response.

...

A RATHER strange "us and them" approach emerged at the recent media briefing by Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi on the dispute between larger mining companies and the state over whether past empowerment deals should count towards the mining charter’s black ownership calculation.

Ramatlhodi said his department, the unions and the South African Mining Development Association, which represents junior mining firms, believed past deals that had fallen away for whatever reason should not be included. Yet the department and the Chamber of Mines both welcomed the decision to approach the high court to resolve the impasse. And both sides have kept their options open about lodging an appeal if the declaratory order goes against them.

The chamber and the minister said the decision to go to court would improve regulatory certainty and underpin investor confidence. While it will delay the final report into the mining sector’s compliance with objectives in the charter, it must be seen as a move away from the confrontational relationship that existed before Ramatlhodi took up the post a year ago.

A decision upholding the chamber’s view, which many mining lawyers endorse, could help remove some of the populist politics and enrichment undertones that have become an obstacle to broad-based black economic empowerment.

• Dave Marrs edits Company Comment (marrsd@bdfm.co.za)