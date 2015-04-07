BUSINESS DAY TV: When investors ready for risk ‘emerging markets will come back in big way’

CHRIS Hart is chief strategist at Investment Solutions.

BUSINESS DAY TV: A worrying signal of what may be about to come, the Financial Times reported today that emerging markets have seen their biggest capital outflow for 2015 since the 2009 financial crisis.

The strong US dollar and prospects of rising rates in the US are partly behind the shift, as well as a weakening fundamental economic picture in many of these emerging markets. So should we be worried? … joining us with his take is Chris Hart, chief strategist at Investment Solutions.

Chris…this article in the Financial Times today, headline read “Emerging Markets: the great unravelling”, taking a look at … the reversal of capital flows, are we being overdramatic or is this absolutely on point?

CHRIS HART: It’s probably reflecting the moment but we also need to say, what is actually happening and what are the long-term trends.

And the long-term trends are that capital formation is increasingly still taking place in emerging markets rather than in the developed world. That’s a generational shift that’s taking place and what’s happening to emerging markets I believe is an excellent thing. Because what’s been happening is that while emerging markets have been the flavour of the month in their way and have reached their peak in around 2011…we’ve seen a sort of turnaround over the last four years or so, emerging markets stopped the reforms that were behind the drivers…in other words strengthening the institutions, the courts, law enforcement…various things and property rights, things that actually make a successful modern economy. And as capital ebbs from that they have to try harder so the reform process gets back on track.

But the fact is the growth still exists, there’s a secular decline in growth in the developed world, so what’s happening … to say let’s catch our breath. But if we’re going to look over the generations, we’re going to get to the point where emerging markets will get to be the most compelling investment case again and that’s when things re-set. When Brazil goes through their recession, when we go through our own downturn as it were and we are struggling with a bit of stagflation, etcetera…those countries, India is probably in the best position because…

In other words they’re actually strengthening their base for the next upward phase. I believe we’re going to see India as the leader of an emerging-market growth spurt when it actually reasserts itself again, but we’re seeing countries making mistakes and we’re seeing countries learning good lessons. So a country like Chile has learnt very good lessons and it has soared. A country like SA making mistakes and…it’s more an internal problem than an external problem…

BDTV: Yes, it’s interesting because they bring up Brazil in their article, saying, Brazil failed to use its boom years to make the tough decisions needed to drive productivity growth. SA is not even mentioned in this article, so they’re talking about top emerging markets…we’re falling off the radar here and we also didn’t take advantage of the boom years.

CH: Exactly, very much so. We started with very good institutions and the trend is not good but we’re probably…among emerging markets, in other words we’ve still got a very recognisable developed market financial system in the emerging-market context and that is a competitive advantage for SA and I do believe that we should try and leverage off that.

But countries like Brazil, the downturn forces the hand of better reforms because the idiosyncrasies of poor policy start to bubble up to the surface and that’s why I’m saying it’s a very good thing if countries learn the lessons they are experiencing…sometimes we experience lessons and we don’t learn anything and in Brazil’s case, they’re certainly very introspective and protective and they need to bring down some of those barriers and actually get more competition to get more vibrancy in their economy.

There is such deep potential in Brazil like there is deep potential in SA etcetera…but the potential in the developed world is not as deep and that’s why from a generational point of view, investors will be back. With financial repression increasingly asserting itself in the developed world in the form of zero interest rates, and negative interest rates in the case of the US increasing, the tsunami of regulation that’s being concocted in the developed world and that…all of these things are own goals.

The emerging markets need to look at this and say this is not what got the developed markets to success. We need to look at their reforms that we need, to be a haven from those own goals that the developed world is scoring.

BDTV: Of course in order for emerging markets to mitigate against that risk, they’ve also got to know just how hard things are going to hit down the line. So how quick an unwind are you anticipating…let’s take a look at the pace of the unwind of capital flows back into developed markets.

CH: The pace has accelerated more recently because the markets have definitely gone into risk-off mode. The only thing that’s not corroborating risk-off is the stock exchanges, the equity market…but I suspect that the equity market given the financial repression in the US and Europe, etcetera, may well be part of the safe-haven play.

But classic commodity prices are off, emerging-market currencies are weak, a lot of emerging-market stock markets are weak, and bonds…the capital is flowing back to safe-haven types of things and that’s what classic risk-off is looking like… Since that has accelerated it is obviously more in the face of analysis but you’ll find…you’ve brought your capital back into the US, now what? Okay, are you going to look forward to a rate hike of a 0.25% to half a percentage point or are you going to look at a country like Brazil which can actually offer you strong real positive rates.

I just think that this is a phase, it’s a risk-off phase and at some stage, when risk comes…when markets look for risk-on emerging markets will come back in a big way.

BDTV: What are the short-term implications though of that risk-off phase because we need those flows to pay debts, finance deficits, fund infrastructure and the likes?

CH: Countries that have made mistakes…those mistakes will come to the fore and there will probably be some political consequences in some instances. For instance you can laugh off a bit of corruption in Brazil, if the economy is as strong and it’s fine, that was just something that…

BDTV: We like bluffing off corruption in SA…

CH: Yes, great, but the point is now that the economy is in trouble, that corruption is starting to become a big issue because, as I say it’s now skimming off our own bread and butter, and it’s certainly seen that way and there are political consequences for mismanagement of the economies.