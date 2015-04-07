BUSINESS DAY TV: What some people ‘call loopholes is fronting’

LIANNE Levenstein is general manager at EconoBEE.

BUSINESS DAY TV: The goalposts are about to shift again, the Department of Trade and Industry’s amended black economic empowerment (BEE) codes come into effect on the 1st of next month. So what’s the state of readiness among companies and government and what are the implications for those that aren’t. Joining us with her view is Lianne Levenstein general manager at EconoBEE.

Lianne, the state of readiness and particularly from the government side because the new codes haven’t yet been gazetted for all companies or for all sectors, so what’s going to happen on the 1st (of) May?

LIANNE LEVENSTEIN: Yes, absolutely, thank you very much, that’s a very good question, something that unfortunately has been top of mind for us for a very long time. There’s quite a lot of legislation that needs to be updated. At the moment we’ve only got the generic scorecard which is basically for the large entities. The sector codes have not yet been gazetted, which poses some quite big problems for companies following these....

BDTV: Simplify it for us, what we’re looking at right now, so the current status and what that is possibly going to be amended to moving forward?

LL: Sure ... what we do know right now is that the codes of the practice have been changed and that means that there are some different requirements based on turnover thresholds. There’s specific priorities ... ownership is a priority element, skills development is a priority element, enterprise and supplier development has now also become a priority element.

BDTV: So what do companies do if these things aren’t gazetted by the end of the month, do they just keep on adhering to the old set of codes they had?

LL: For some of the companies they would need to follow the old criteria that they currently have because there just isn’t enough time for it to be changed. To put that in perspective, lots of companies out there, like ourselves, we are a small business, our criteria has not come out yet. So even if it were to come out tomorrow there wouldn’t be a lot of time for companies to actually comply with that before the 1st (of) May.

BDTV: Okay, legislation aside what kind of progress are companies making nevertheless when it comes to BEE?

LL: Sure, in general, we would always like to see a lot more transformation. We would like to see a lot more companies getting a certificate. On average, we estimate something between 10% and 15% of companies who even have a certificate. The types of changes we would like to see and what we would like companies to do more, would be things like skills development, and spend more money training your staff. It’s something that has come up on the current scorecard and something that has a lot more priority on the new codes with a lot more benefit to companies. I don’t think anyone can complain about training their staff and increased productivity and increased profits at the end of the day.

BDTV: Ownership and control, there’s a big focus on that in the new codes and with the old codes they could get around it by presumably more focus on employment equity, skills development, preferential procurements and the likes, but with the new codes, this is one of those priorities that you talked about, one of the priority elements and it also calls for a minimum 10% black shareholding, right?

LL: Absolutely, what that is basically saying is that you’ve got a priority being ownership. You need to earn points in ownership correctly pointed out a minimum of 10%. The implication of you not having that minimum of 10% and fully paid off....

BDTV: What do you mean fully paid off?

LL: Fully paid off is, we don’t want to see a situation of (giving) shares and (taking) shares back. The shareholders actually need to pay for their shares....

BDTV: It has to be fully paid upfront?

LL: There has to be an appreciation on those shares as well. So ... a shareholder can’t just hold it, get the points and then the company takes it back at the end of the day. That would be considered fronting. So an implication of not having that 10% and fully paid off, it’s known as the net value on the scorecard, would unfortunately mean that a company would drop down.... If you are a current level four, for example, on the current legislation, on the new codes you’ll automatically drop down to a six or a seven, because the criteria (have) changed and unfortunately if you don’t have ownership, you will drop down one level further.

BDTV: You talk about all these amendments needing to come through by the 1st (of) May, just how realistic a timeline is that and can the minister abolish all sector codes that have not been aligned?

LL: Yes, how possible is it? Well, we were told a couple of months ago that it definitely will happen. The fact that it hasn’t happened yet really probably doesn’t mean that it will come in at all.

BDTV: If you go back to some of the initial empowerment codes that were written, I think the mining sector and the financial sector led the way in coming up with sectoral codes, do those change under the new codes as well or do they still adhere to those sectoral codes that were in place 10 years ago?

LL: Just one point, the mining sector that came out is a separate piece of legislation, so that doesn’t necessarily fall under the BEE that we are talking about right now. But all of those are currently still in existence. So just to come back to the previous question, in order for the minister to remove that, he would actually need to put out a notice for 60 days comments. So again the chances of that being abolished by the 1st (of) May is impossible. We’re sitting in the beginning of April, there aren’t 60 days....

BDTV: Complex business task ... when it comes to having the capacity to pursue this correctly and strategically, the way it needs to be done, do we possess that capacity?

LL: Yes that is a very interesting question. We’re seeing that a lot of companies, and obviously a lot of our clients are appointing consultants, external consultants to help them navigate through this complexity. There’s a lot of detail that needs to come through. There’s a lot of clauses in the codes that either maximise your points or take your points away.

BDTV: There’s a lot of wholesale fronting as well that happens along the way and that kind of risk (needs) to be mitigated against.

LL: Absolutely, there is a huge amount of that, what some people call loopholes we call fronting, it is very complex. On the other hand, you’ve got some companies who would have an internal BEE department whose job is to monitor all of these things and the best situation is when you’ve got the legal person or the finance (person in the) business handling this....

BDTV: Of course, if the business is big enough and can afford to have the department to do that. What’s the implication though for companies that don’t meet these criteria because the codes are voluntary, of course, you won’t get government business if you don’t comply and also companies that once got government business will also want to procure from other companies that are compliant right?

LL: Exactly, the way that they had always modelled the scorecard is that is wasn’t legislation, it isn’t legislation for you to actually get a certificate unless you want to do government business or unless you’re going for a licence, etc, but what propels BEE is the element we were talking about earlier, procurement. So you want to do business with a company, you present your scorecard. If your scorecard is better than a competitor, then the chances of you getting that business would be a lot better so the implications right now, it’s quite difficult to tell, will companies get certificates ... start learning about the codes they need to start implementing so that they don’t drop down too much.

BDTV: Sounds like a minefield ... something that we’ll be having to keep an eye on.