Coining it and making it count

WHICH one is more important to you — fame or fortune, and why?

Neither, actually. I'm just really glad that I am able to do what I love, which is acting.

Are you anything like your character, Aggie, when it comes to money?

Not at all. Aggie is more careful [with] what she spends her money on, and I am impulsive.

Do you manage your own financial affairs?

Yes, I do — with a bit of help from my tax practitioner.

How did you end up an actress?

I did not "end up an actress". Acting has always been in my background at school.

I was involved in a lot of school plays, and I took speech and drama as one of my subjects in Grade 10 to Grade 12.

After school, I went on to study dramatic arts at Pretoria Technikon, now known as TUT (Tshwane University of Technology).

What has your career taught you about managing money?

My career has taught me to spend wisely.

In South Africa, the entertainment industry is very different to the one in Hollywood, where they make millions. Even though I love what I do and 7de Laan has been amazing to me, I make every cent count.

What was your first job, and how much were you paid?

My first job was a shoot for a corporate video, and I was paid R1 700.

What has been your most extravagant expense?

My MacBook Pro.

Was it worth it?

Oh yes, it was.

What is your best investment to date?

I don't have anything specific ... I guess everything I own.

Are you an easy tipper, or do they have to work hard for it?

I tip when I get really good service. I feel that is fair.

How do you prefer to pay for things: cash, card or cheque?

My bank card.

What is the worst thing you have ever done with your money?

I wasted it one evening on drinks for all my friends. I got a shock the next morning after the SMS from the bank. But at least it was a fun night.

Would I do it again? Hmm, maybe not swipe my card for so much money.

If you won the jackpot, what would you spend it on?

I would spend it on buying property and travelling the world.

What is your best money tip?

Every little bit counts, so SAVE. Also, avoid getting into debt.