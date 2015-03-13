Reserve Bank could hike rates if US raises its rates, says economist

THE Reserve Bank could raise interest rates by 25 basis points in July if the US Federal Reserve raises its own interest rates in June, says Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

Market speculation continues as to when the Fed will raise rates, although most analysts forecast the second half of the year.

Addressing a Department of Trade and Industry economic dialogue, Ms Bishop said the Bank would have to hike rates as higher interest rates in the US would likely cause significant rand weakness, which would stoke inflation.

Most economists believe SA’s weak economic growth and favourable inflation outlook necessitates stable interest rates, but acknowledge that a rate hike would be necessary if higher rates in the US caused sharp rand depreciation.

The repo interest rate is expected to remain on hold at 5.75% later this month when the Bank’s monetary policy committee meets.

Ms Bishop said the Bank could also revise its inflation outlook for 2015 slightly higher to 4% from a projection of 3.8% in January as oil prices were now higher at almost $60 a barrel compared to January prices of about $46 a barrel.

Ms Bishop said inflation would trend upwards from April given a steep petrol price increase and later in the year possible acceleration in food inflation mainly due to maize shortages that will raise prices.

Barclays Africa economist Peter Worthington said they forecast an increase of 25 basis points in interest rates in September or November, particularly if the US raised rates.

He said, however, future rate hikes would be moderate.

"It’s going to be a normalisation in sync with that of the US ... and be data dependent," he said.

The Reserve Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points in January last year and by 25 basis points in July last year, and has kept rates unchanged since then.