COMPANY COMMENT: Dawn; HeidelbergCement

IT IS heartening to note that Distribution and Warehousing Network (Dawn) has backed off a R664m specific share repurchase proposal that involved its empowerment partner.

We don’t often see companies backing down on proposals when shareholders carp. But this deal simply did not make financial sense, and might have been perceived as an attempt to resolve complex problems behind the scenes rather than a bid to enhance shareholder value. In truth, Dawn would have risked alienating and angering the bulk of its shareholder body by stubbornly holding out on its proposals.

To recap, Dawn proposed buying back 78-million shares from its empowerment partner at 850c per share, a considerable premium. However, a basic premise of investing is that all shareholders should be treated equally. The premium buyout offer to a select group was clearly prejudicial to the others. Besides, if Dawn was intent on buying back shares it could easily have picked up parcels of shares below 650c on the open market.

Of course, Dawn still sits with the problem of needing to find a way to initiate a controlled exit for its empowerment partner. One option is to make an offer at a more reasonable premium, and then find new empowerment partners. Or Dawn could put the ball in the court of its institutional shareholders, canvassing them to see if there is an appetite to take up the large tranche of empowerment shares.

...

NEWS released last week that Germany’s HeidelbergCement is considering adding production capacity in SA has sparked speculation that the world’s third-biggest cement group could have PPC in its crosshairs.

Supply continues to outpace demand in SA as Nigerian-and Chinese-backed companies enter the market and French giant Lafarge looks to further grow its presence. Since oversupply is likely to remain for some time, an industry insider asks whether HeidelbergCement might be looking to buy an existing player rather than add new plants.

PPC is in talks to merge with smaller rival AfriSam as they try to build scale and weather an increasingly competitive environment in SA and in the rest of Africa, where they’re both looking to grow too.

The companies are tiny relative to HeidelbergCement, which has an annual capacity of more than 120-million tonnes. PPC can produce 8-million tonnes a year, but is in the process of growing capacity to 14-million tonnes.

HeidelbergCement is worth about R176bn. With all that has happened at PPC over the past six months, the German company would be striking while the iron’s hot — SA’s biggest cement maker is worth only R10.6bn, almost half of its value six months ago.

• Dave Marrs edits Company Comment (marrsd@bdfm.co.za)