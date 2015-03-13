BUSINESS DAY TV: SA running off quite weak economic demand in 2015, says economist

ANNABEL Bishop is chief economist at Investec.

BUSINESS DAY TV: The year has kicked off on a sour note for the mining and manufacturing sectors. Data out today show that mining production shrank close to 4.7% in January while manufacturing production shrank 2.3% year on year.

So, is National Treasury’s conservative growth target of 2% for the year too optimistic? Well, joining us on News Leader with her view is Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop.

Annabel, perhaps let’s start off with manufacturing because those numbers coming in much worse than had been expected. The consensus was for year-on-year growth of 0.7%. Are we underestimating the gravity of the pressures and the factors that are hampering production right now?

ANNABEL BISHOP: I certainly think that the productive sector in SA is under strain and not just because of high costs, there are other issues as well that impacted. But we probably need to bear in mind that this is the start of the year and while it’s a year-on-year calculation, SA’s 2015 is really running off quite weak economic demand.

So globally economic demand is weak, global growth is tepid and domestically we’re obviously not expecting to see particularly fast economic growth as well. So we’re not expecting to see the manufacturing sector contract or be in recession for the rest of this year, but you certainly wouldn’t expect to see growth of above 2%...so it’s probably going to be a difficult year for manufacturers.

BDTV: How about the mining sector because that did contract last year and we did have that big strike last year…would you therefore have expected a recovery as we headed into 2015 in that sector?

AB: There is some expectation that this year will be better than last year, but once again it is certainly a factor of what’s happening globally and obviously we have seen very weak commodity prices, as well as weak global demand, so that’s certainly negatively impacting our mining sector and clearly electricity constraints will also be an issue for both mining and manufacturing this year.

BDTV: We were speaking to Rob Price of ETM Analytics last night and he was saying that further risks come with falling commodity prices for our economy, and the strengthening dollar is now unmasking what was potentially a masked low demand scenario. Do you share that view?

AB: Certainly the US dollar strength and weak commodity prices have a very particular impact on SA and what it is uncovering is just how high costs are to operate in SA both as a manufacturer…as a producer in the manufacturing sector and the mining sector because of the high electricity costs that we’ve been seeing...the high electricity cost increases, high water tariff increases, high administrative price increases and of course, also above inflation wage increases. All of these are actually part of what’s currently suppressing the growth.

BDTV: What does this do for our trade position though because I know that mining makes up a smaller part of GDP than it used to, but it’s still a large contributor to our export earnings, and we already saw the trade figures for January looking pretty dismal? Is this just a sign of what we can expect for the rest of the year?

AB: Your January figure is seasonally always a very big deficit so we wouldn’t be extrapolating that across the rest of the year, and having particular concern, but we do believe that we certainly are running a trade deficit this year, that’s for sure. Perhaps not the size of January, but certainly a significant one because of, as you said, our key exports are obviously commodities and this is a real problem for SA. We obviously benefit from the lower oil price because that’s our biggest import, oil, but in terms of exports, it is a bit of a worry for us that China and the eurozone have seen slower economic growth as well, because those are key export destinations for us.

BDTV: You highlight one benefit and that’s possibly a lower oil price and another benefit in the weaker rand. How much support do you really see a weaker rand offering at this stage?

AB: For some manufacturers they will certainly benefit and they’ll be quite pleased but there is obviously a logistical constraint so even if the rand is substantially weaker, the real concern we actually have at the moment is that it is very difficult to get the goods out of the country.

BDTV: You mentioned slow growth in some of our key export markets like Europe and China, how about growth here at home, what’s demand likely to do in SA? I know there has been some benefit from lower petrol prices, do you think that could increase demand for manufactured goods?

AB: We’re a bit worried about the petrol price outlook. At the moment we have seen a 96c/litre increase in the petrol price in March and obviously in the budget we saw an 80c/litre rise in tariffs where both your fuel levy and obviously your Road Accident Fund saw an increase and then of course, if you look at the fuel price daily, over recovery or under recovery, there’s an estimated above R1/litre rise coming as well in April.

So in combination all of this will pretty much wipe out the R3.26/litre cut that we’ve had since the start of 2014. So unfortunately that is bad news and that is a risk that government took to increase the fuel levy to generate additional taxes this year. We’re certainly looking for modest economic growth, probably around about the 2% mark. Much will depend on load-shedding, the degree of electricity supply constraints. If it’s clearly greater than Eskom is forecasting then obviously if we get substantial strike action, we have to look for a sub 2% economic growth outlook.

BDTV: And Eskom making headlines today with the suspension of its CEO as well as a few other executives…just how nervous does that make you right now?

AB: It probably makes everyone a bit anxious. We’re seeing problems coming out of SARS as well. We’re seeing a lot of problems coming out of some of the institutional fabric of SA so it is concerning. We hope that they do get resolved quickly and the issues that obviously are causing concern and perhaps necessitating some of these changes or investigations get resolved. The reality is that you need people to stay in their positions for quite a long period of time to become part of the organisation, to really get to know what needs to be done and I don’t think chopping and changing is that useful either.

BDTV: We also need to create some certainty about the economic landscape in SA and we had Standard & Poor’s this week saying they’re unlikely to be changing our rating in the short term, maybe for the next 24 months. These must be key issues that ratings agencies are looking at.

AB: Unfortunately that’s exactly right and they’re particularly concerned about our electricity supply constraints’ impact on economic growth and obviously they’re very worried as well should it resume. And of course, salary and wage increases of civil servants, the ability of government to stick to its budget...Standard & Poor’s said we are particularly constrained.

It’s going to be difficult to come in at the figures that we are seeing or projected in the budget, and really a lot is going to depend now on what happens with the public sector wage negotiations…also because they’re often a starting point for private sector wage negotiations…the agreement levels reached.

BDTV: Absolutely and we’re faced with downside risk to grow, upside risks to inflation…what’s your outlook then when it comes to that interest rate trajectory?

AB: We were expecting the oil price to run around $55-$60 a barrel this year and while the currency has been quite weak it’s mainly against the US dollar so it’s not really against other key currencies that we trade against, our key trading partners such as the eurozone, Japan, China, etcetera, so from that point of view we would probably say inflation of around 4.5% and we’re looking for a 25 basis point hike in interest rates.

We haven’t really changed our view of that but that’s also mainly been predicated on the back of higher interest rates in the US. We don’t think we can avoid a hike in interest rates in SA, if they hike in the US, because clearly that would result in significant currency depreciation for us.

BDTV: Thanks very much again for your insights.