SA bulk exports grew 16.4% in February

SOUTH Africa’s bulk export volumes rose 16.4% year on year to 14.9-million tons (mt) in February after surging 34.1% year on year in January to a record monthly total of 16.4mt, data from the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) showed on Thursday.

This meant that bulk export volumes grew 25% year on year in the first two months of the year, which is substantially better than the 2.6% gain in 2014 to a record annual total of 156.5mt. If we annualise the first two months of 2015 then South Africa could export almost 190mt this year.

The Treasury predicted in the February budget review that real (adjusted for price changes) export growth would be 3.3% this year, but foreign trade is notoriously difficult to forecast accurately. The Treasury estimate is that exports only grew by a real 0.9% in 2014. The official data will be released on March 17 in the South African Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin.

As Richards Bay Coal Terminal no longer releases operational statistics, economists are finding it more difficult to track economic performance in South Africa in a timely manner.

Fourth-quarter 2014 bulk exports were up 5.6% year on year after a poor first three quarters when the increase was only 1.5% year on year.