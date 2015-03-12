Prasa’s railway spend ‘will create black industrialists’, says CEO

GIBELA’s supplier day "meet and greet" in Gauteng on Thursday for aspirant railway equipment manufacturers emphatically affirmed the role of small black businesses in the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa’s) R51bn spending programme to 2035.

Prasa CEO Lucky Montana told about 1,000 delegates in Alberton’s civic centre that the R30bn to be spent on making components for 580 train-sets to be built in South Africa up to 2035 would provide many of the 100 black industrialists that government said it would develop over the next three years.

"Call it whatever you like — we are going to have a forced marriage," he said, referring to the role that broad-based black economic empowerment would play in the contract Prasa signed with French engineering company Alstom a year ago.

This meant that for Prasa and its partners — Gibela and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) — developing small black businesses was "a priority". To this end, Gibela would transfer advanced skills and technologies to these parties from its parent Alstom.

"If you want to build black businesses then government, public entities and municipalities must put money upfront," Mr Montana said.

He told Business Day that a memorandum of understanding signed by these parties on Thursday, and also one with the South African Bureau of Standards, would ensure both world-class production and that black suppliers, including women suppliers, got designated financial assistance through the IDC.

The supplier day itself focused on project quality, adherence to tight delivery schedules, and Gibela’s empowerment standards.

About 80 train-sets with 50% local content — and including six coaches each — will be built in SA in 2016-18. From 2019-35 another 500 trains would be built with local content requirements of 65%.

"This event is the first public engagement with the South African railway supplier base," Gibela CEO Marc Granger said. He said its purpose was to exchange information on key milestones of the programme and also the terms and conditions of manufacturing opportunities and funding support.

Brian May, managing member of small black enterprise CB Lifting Equipment, said his closed corporation was looking to supply overhead cranes and associated rigging equipment to Gibela.

"Today we are here to meet and greet Gibela’s procurement officials and will obviously submit our vendor details," he said.

Gibela said it wanted as partners existing South African railway suppliers, industrial suppliers willing to diversify into railways, emerging suppliers and entrepreneurs, and international rail suppliers.

The consortium said it was looking for design and production excellence in potential suppliers, relevant technological prowess, industrial capacity and a robust supply chain that spurred competitiveness.

The first train would roll off the production line in a purpose-built factory in Nigel in Ekurhuleni metro, and enter service from June 2016.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mondli Gungubele said the Prasa project was part of a broader "airport economy" or "aerotropolis" in Gauteng that would integrate road, rail and aviation services.