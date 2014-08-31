Wild and crazy days that gave birth to a legend

PROJECT High Noon was the title of the hush-hush briefing document from Stellenbosch Farmers Winery (SFW) that plopped on the desk I shared with art director Nigel Deary.

It was 1988. SFW was the biggest Cape client of JWalter Thompson (JWT). The advertising agency’s creative director, Allan McDonald, ran campaigns for its Wisla Wodka, Martell brandy, Zonnebloem wine and flagship cane spirit, Mainstay.

Now SFW wanted to launch not only a new brand, but a new booze category. McDonald gave the brief to Deary and me, the junior creative team at JWT.

It was a top-secret product: Hunter’s Gold was not to be sold as a cider — a generic segment that had a bare-knuckled image associated with skinheads in the UK. Instead, we needed to position Hunter’s in its own niche and call it a “twister”.

All it needed was a hook.

On the line from Cape Town, McDonald says: “I remember you and Nigel showing us the first layouts of the print campaign, with a chilled Hunter’s bottle hovering above Earth with this rather odd headline.”

The headline was “Refreshment Like Nothing On Earth”. We used “refreshment” instead of “refreshes” because we did not want to step too hard on the toes of Heineken. The lager giant thrived in the UK under the tagline “Refreshes The Parts Other Beers Cannot Reach”.

Heineken’s pitch was jokey and it worked a bomb for those with a taste for British humour. We were told our product’s positioning had to be more sober — elegant, even.

There is nothing a client likes more than a colossal picture of the product, so that is what we offered. An otherworldly bottle cast a shadow on the parched landscape below.

The shadow, in a series of print adverts, would be in the form of a flower bed, a swimming pool, an ice rink. Selling the promise: Refreshment Like Nothing On Earth.

Deary and I thought we were damn clever, but we did not convince McDonald, who suggested we have a curry and a chat. Many a creative deadlock was cracked in the backroom of Maharajah in Long Street, which held a round table for eight. We competed to make the best invitations to our Ring of Fire society. Copywriter Errol Denman won with a square of lavatory paper, in the middle of which was a burnt hole.

In the spring of 1988, not even a hot lamb off the bone could convince JWT’s burly, bearded creative director that the Deary-Thomas brainwave would work.

McDonald recalls: “We went to the Breede River over the weekend to discuss it further. You were convinced it was a great headline and one that would last for a long time — two or three years at least.

“I wasn’t that sold on it, but you caught all the fish that weekend, so I figured your line had more going for it. And it’s still going after, what, 26-odd years? Funny old game, advertising.”

On August 17 1988, McDonald signed off on our idea for Hunter’s — a “scamp” that today looks laughably rough and ready: hand-drawn with a Letraset headline and indicative body-copy type snipped from a brochure.

SFW brewed its first batch of apple cider on August 3. It was fermented and bottled in time to present to taverners and retailers on October 28.

JWT, sadly, took no further part in Hunter’s. Within months, ructions led to a walkout by several staff members, including McDonald, and the transfer of SFW brands to other agencies. Deary offered a sardonic toast on my farewell card: “We’re sold on Hunter’s Gold!”Hunter’s would end up at Berry Bush. To the cackles of all who had worked on the JWT campaign, the suits at SFW had changed their minds about the product’s position. No more genre-busting “refreshment” — Hunter’s was now punted as a substitute for lager.

Berry Bush’s first print advertisements for Hunter’s showed a tall beer glass with the copy “Another Way To Say Cheers”. Lame was too feeble a word, said the JWT faithful.

Regardless of the dud launch, Hunter’s was sold nationally by February 1989. The brand tied itself to extreme sports such as bungee jumping and surfing, chasing the “aspirational” young male.

The gap in the jock market gaped, and Hunter’s rammed its way into it. Beer be damned, here was an alternative for lads tired of chugging the foamy stuff. Its after-action-satisfaction shtick hit the button.

The strategy worked well until 1993, when somebody dusted off our old JWT scamp and suggested that “refreshment” might be a claim worth resuscitating. Perhaps a more gentle brand promise would lure female drinkers?

And so it came to be in 1993 — the resurrection of a payoff line from which Deary and I had moved thousands of kilometres and many career changes: Refreshes Like Nothing On Earth.

If only they paid royalties for slogans ...

THE Hunters slogan, Refreshes Like Nothing On Earth, was never translated to the “supernatural” or “extraterrestrial” positioning JWalter Thompson sold to Stellenbosch Farmers Winery in 1988.

However, by dint of its blunt bully-shove advertising style, Hunters now owns what its marketing honchos call “the category generic” — which is refreshment. It also established Hunters as a pure cider, not a half-baked “twister”.

By the time SFW merged with Anton Rupert’s Distillers Corporation in 2000 to form Distell, Hunters was a superstar brand. Today, it is sold in 38 countries and is the world’s second-biggest cider.

Although SABMiller holds nearly a third of Distell’s stock, premium-beer drinkers remain a hot target for Hunters. Already, Distell sells as much Hunters as SABMiller does Castle Lite.

Distell’s results presentation on Monday noted that Hunters was “a star performer” that helped to boost operating profit 23% in the year to June. Much of that came from Ghana, Angola and Nigeria.

The custodians of the Hunters brand are determined to stick with the product’s marketing promise.

Matt Riley, head of strategy at 140BBDO (formerly Berry Bush), said: “We’ve never tried to be anything that we’re not ... Cut through the rubbish, be real, be authentic: we only do one thing and that’s refresh.”

Distell’s general manager of ciders, Gillian Skinner, said Hunters easily held its own in a ready-to-drink market overrun by alcopop fads. First, because it is a natural cider as opposed to a flavoured spirit or ale “cooler”. Second, it delivers double-digit annual growth in volumes because it maintains its original, simple message.

“While creative platforms and expressions have changed over the years, our core DNA has not. We are and have always been the only natural cider that well and truly refreshes like nothing on earth.”

