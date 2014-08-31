There goes the bribery case that never was

SO that’s it, then. A police general accuses an executive director of a successful technology company of offering him a R5m bribe to secure a R162.6m contract.

The general informs the national police commissioner, who calls in the Hawks. On the basis of their investigation, the National Prosecuting Authority decides it has a case. The man is charged and the company’s share price collapses, wiping out R1.5bn, or 43%, of its market value. The name of the company is dirt.

The case goes to court and is promptly thrown out because — we’re told this week — there is not enough evidence to secure a prosecution.

Not even a scintilla of evidence, says Henry Ferreira, 61-year-old industry veteran and executive director of technology group Pinnacle Holdings. The company carried out its own investigation the moment Takalani Tshivhase was arrested, says Mr Ferreira, his colleague.

The back story goes like this: police Lieutenant-General Bonginkosi Ngubane (who is now retired) said that he and Mr Tshivhase were having dinner at the Palazzo Hotel at Montecasino in Johannesburg on January 16 last year when Mr Tshivhase hit him up for the bribe.

Mr Ngubane said he was shocked to the core — although warning lights had already begun flashing when Mr Tshivhase suggested that he might like to use his holiday home in George over Christmas.

He quickly told national commissioner General Riah Phiyega and they were both so shocked, it seems, that they waited 14 months before making the allegation. In the end, Mr Tshivhase was only arrested in March this year.

Pinnacle immediately conducted its own investigation and consulted expert legal opinion, which concluded that, on the basis of the evidence the company had collected, there was no way Mr Tshivhase could possibly be charged.

This is why Pinnacle claims it said nothing about the arrest of one of its most senior executive directors and biggest shareholders until after charges were laid. Pinnacle, in fact, said nothing until after the news of Mr Tshivhase’s arrest was broken by the online technology news organisation TechCentral.

Mr Ferreira says Pinnacle didn’t announce the arrest because management was “1,000% convinced” that their man had done nothing.

“We immediately internally initiated a very, very thorough investigation. For almost two weeks we were running back and forth, checking everything.

“On the basis of the evidence we gathered, we honestly believed no charges would ever be brought.”

Mr Tshivhase’s explanation was that he had never tried to bribe anyone.

“He didn’t offer the guy one penny. We’re a listed company, and for someone to siphon R5m out of a listed company and not get noticed ... I’m not sure how that would get through any listed company’s governance processes, through internal and external audits. You don’t have R5m sitting in a petty cash box,” he says.

Among the facts they considered was that the tender was cancelled soon after the dinner “and long before any charges were laid”, and that there was no record of any communication between Tshivhase and the general following the dinner.

“All our e-mails are saved and all phone calls are tracked. Common sense tells us that if there had been a bribe, there would have been significant communication after the dinner. There was nothing. If I was trying to bribe someone, I’m sure I would do some kind of follow-up.”

What the Hawks investigated, no one knows. When doubts were expressed, the crime-fighting unit said the case “wouldn’t be in court if there was nothing there”. But it didn’t investigate any of this or even contact the company, says Mr Ferreira.

“We were surprised by this. There was no investigation of the company. They didn’t ask us for access to records or anything.”

Even the allegation that Tshivhase had offered the general his house in George was nonsense, he says.

“That was quite interesting because he doesn’t have a house in George.”

Asked what motive Mr Ngubane would have for making it all up, Mr Ferreira says the company can’t begin to imagine.

“I don’t think we will ever get to the root cause of why this happened. We’ve looked at every angle, we’ve speculated, I’ve spent hours doing mental crosswords,” he says.

Mr Ferreira doubts, however, that it was part of a deliberate smear campaign. “We didn’t uncover that any competitor or customer was out to get us, or anyone with a personal grouch against Mr Tshivhase.”

He also denies there was any insider trading — although, on the surface, what the executives did certainly seems to fit the bill (see story on the right).

Should the company have handled the crisis differently?

“We’ve all got the benefit of hindsight, so maybe we could have done this better. But at the time we did, or at least tried to do, what we thought was the right thing.”

Mr Tshivashe, who was suspended after charges were laid, is back at his desk.

Mr Ferreira says his role in previous bids has not been investigated, but “we are a tightly governed company” and every bid involves “multiple levels”.

It would be “impossible” for a person to get away with anything unethical.

...

THE bribery cloud hovering over Pinnacle Technologies may have lifted, but this does not mean the insider trading probe is dead.

What irked investors was that soon after Pinnacle’s Takalani Tshivhase was arrested, three company executives sold shares worth R28.6m. These executives included CEO Arnold Fourie and Mr Tshivhase himself.

Notably, this was before news of the arrest leaked to the market. And, when Pinnacle did break its silence and revealed the charges, its share price predictably dived.

This prompted the JSE and the Financial Services Board to open investigations into insider trading.

This week, Pinnacle director Henry Ferreira argued that those executives got permission to sell shares before the arrest. That may be so, but the fact is that these shares were sold after the arrest and before the markets were aware of it.

The question is: If the share sales were so transparently above board (as Mr Ferreira now argues), why are the JSE and FSB still investigating?

“Whenever there’s an apparent breach of JSE rules, the JSE is obliged to investigate,” he says.

Mr Ferreira admits it does not look good — but only because it was “clouded by the allegation thing”.

So why didn’t Pinnacle announce the “allegation thing” when the allegations were made, rather than 20 days later?

“You’ve got to do things right. If we’d rushed out and said by the way, one of our directors has been arrested but he’s been released and no charges have been laid, it would have been irresponsible, to say the least.”

Mr Fourie’s R23m share sale, which came almost immediately after Mr Tshivhase’s arrest and before any other shareholders knew of it, was part of a zero-cost “collar deal” that Mr Fourie made with a bank three years ago, Mr Ferreira says.

Essentially, this is a hedging strategy adopted by executives to protect themselves from sharp falls in their company’s share price. There is an argument that, although this is legal, it is ethically dubious and contrary to good corporate governance because it separates the interests of executives from those of their shareholders.

Mr Ferreira says there are no plans to refer the practice to Pinnacle’s ethics committee — although some analysts believe minority shareholders have every right to feel seriously aggrieved by the executives’ share sales that preceded what they should have known would be a dive in the share price.

The CEO had “absolutely no control over the sale of those shares”, he says.

Apart from anything else, though, what sort of confidence does it demonstrate when the CEO in effect shorts his own company’s shares?

“The first thing he did was to buy a whole bunch of shares,” says Mr Ferreira. “This demonstrates the faith he has in his company.”

Mr Ferreira does not mention, however, that Mr Fourie bought his “bunch of shares” after the price had collapsed. Within hours of this week’s announcement that charges had been dropped — which, according to Mr Ferreira, the company had no doubt would happen — the share price rocketed 35%.

