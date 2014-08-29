Slower food inflation feeds through to producer price index

PRICE pressures at the producer level moderated for the third consecutive month in July owing to slightly softer food inflation, Statistics South Africa figures showed on Thursday.

The producer price index (PPI) for final manufactured goods moderated to 8% year on year last month, from 8.1% in June and 8.7% in May. This was against a BDlive median consensus forecast of 7.9% from a survey of 11 economists.

Food inflation remains high but have come off its worst levels, thanks to surplus grains harvests and a firmer rand, which has in turn slowed producer inflation.

Producers have had to grapple with exorbitant increases in electricity and water costs, while weak domestic demand has prevented them from passing on significant portions of these costs to consumers.

Moderating producer inflation should bode well for consumer inflation, which has already slowed to 6.3% year on year last month from 6.6% in June.

Producer inflation rose 0.5% from June to last month, mainly as a result of higher prices of beverages, and food and tobacco products.

Barclays Africa economist Peter Worthington said the fact that food inflation remained elevated meant there was no need to "get too complacent about food prices".

The PPI for agriculture, forestry and fishing increased 3.9% last month compared with 4.5% in June. This was mainly because of agricultural price inflation moderating from 4.4% to 3.3% — its lowest annual growth rate since November last year.

BNP Paribas Cadiz economist Jeff Schultz said the moderating trends in agriculture inflation were in line with the softer price trends in local and global grain prices. T he moderating trends continued to support their view that the worst in terms of food price inflation at the consumer level was likely over.

The latest United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation food price index dipped 4.4 points to 203.9 points last month, amid sharp declines in grains, oilseeds and dairy prices. This showed that global food prices were easing off.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said a bumper local maize crop, lower international maize prices and a firmer rand had helped bring down maize prices in rand. However, this was yet to feed through fully to the PPI.

Ms Bishop expected producer inflation to moderate further this year as food price inflation at the agricultural level continued to drop. In addition, softer rand oil prices and muted demand would help contain food prices.

Nedbank economists also shared this view, saying they expected producer inflation to continue declining in coming months, though at a modest pace as global food and energy prices moderated.

The PPI for intermediate manufactured goods was 8.5% last month compared with 9% in June. The index rose 0.2% on a monthly basis.

The main contributors to the annual rate of 8.5% for intermediate manufactured goods were chemicals, rubber and plastic products, and basic and fabricated metals.

The annual percentage change in the PPI for electricity and water was 7.8% last month compared with 8.2% in June.

Municipalities increased water and electricity tariffs last month.