Unmasking threat scares Naspers off

A BID to unmask Naspers’s complex web of ownership appears to be behind Media24’s dramatic decision to abandon its plan to buy the 20% in Paarl Media it does not already hold.

Media24 is owned by Naspers.

Within 24 hours of getting a list of potentially extremely sensitive documents that Naspers might be required to disclose to the competition authorities, Media24 confirmed it was abandoning its proposal to buy out the rest of Paarl Media.

That 20% of Paarl Media is held by Lambert Retief, who released a statement on Friday saying the decision to abandon the deal followed the Competition Tribunal’s decision to allow Caxton to intervene in the merger proceedings.

“Quite extraordinarily, the tribunal has refused to give any reasons for its decision,” said Retief who described Caxton CEO Terry Moolman as a “vexatious litigant”.

In 2006, Jannie Mouton made a dramatic and almost successful bid for control of Naspers, which resulted in ownership of the media group being secured through unlisted A shares.

The A shareholders include former Naspers CEO Koos Bekker, Cobus Stofberg, Nasbel, Wheatfields and Sanlam.

The list of documents that Naspers might have had to disclose includes any evidence relating to 4.7million Naspers N shares “held by, or for, Bekker by the Royal Bank of Canada” and documentation relating to the 3.3million N shares, which Bekker acquired from the Naspers Share Trust in 2008.

The list, which was prepared for the competition authorities by Caxton, also touches on the sensitive matter of Naspers’s relationship with Chinese social media group Tencent.

“Any correspondence, agreements or undertakings between any of Mr Bekker, Naspers or any officebearer of Naspers with Tencent in relation to the control structure or ownership of Naspers”, was included on the list.

Over the years, analysts have hinted at possible restrictions, imposed by Tencent, on the ability of the Naspers controlling shareholders to dispose of their shares. But this has never been spelt out.

Caxton will not comment. However, experts say it might pursue the matter with the competition authorities.

