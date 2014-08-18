End of the line for desk as work shifts gears

THE desk is dead. Hot desking — the office organisation system that involves multiple workers using a single physical work station or surface during different time periods — is dead too.

The new big thing is: activity-based working, or ABW to those in the know.

Staff in a ABW environment don’t own a desk, or any space, and are able to choose what type of workspace they want to work at on a daily, or even hourly, basis.

The system, born in Europe were space has long been a constraint, has been adopted by the Australian financial sector, which reports some concerns such as time lost while staff look for an appropriate work station, and although the hygiene concerns raised by hot desking are diminished as staff use their own technology to work, instead of, for example, settling down at an "open" PC.

"It’s not a tool to cut costs, it’s one to increase collaboration and engagement," says Peter Townsend, MD of Know More, a division of Giant Leap, a company that specialises in the organisation of workplaces.

"The modern knowledge worker performs a range of activities, from collaborating with colleagues to more focused work, telephone calls and meetings, and each activity can be performed netter in a space designed to support it. We need a vastly different space to collaborate than we need for focused work. ABW allows us to provide all the spaces to employees," he says.

While Townsend concedes that winning employees over to the ABW workstyle can be a tough ask.

"Probably the biggest issue we have is managing the transition (from desk-based work to desk-less work). You need strong change management, it is a tremendous change and you need a very, very high adoption rate before you change the office. One big mistake that companies make is that they act without consulting staff and the first time people hear about it it’s already decided," he says.

Know More, which has brought the system to South Africa, and is in consultation with some companies looking to adopt it, has yet to actually implement as a working system it in any South African company.

"I see this as such a huge benefit to people, from a personal and emotional point of view; and it’s fantastic for the company. A lot of people react very negatively at first, but there are huge benefits in freedom. We very, very seldom hear practical reasons for keeping a desk," he says.

It certainly is fantastic for companies, which stand to save large amounts of money by adopting the system.

"Research shows that desks are occupied around 52% of the time and a single desk can cost a company around R150,000 a year to run," says Townsend. "If you are only at your desk 30% of the time, why are we spending the Sandton rate of approximately R2000/m²?"

Australian real estate company Goodman moved 180 employees to an ABW office premises in 2010 and found savings such as a 79% reduction in the use of A4 paper when comparing Sep/Oct 2010 and Sep/Oct 2011. A company survey showed 50% of staff strongly agreeing that they preferred the ABW model, and 36% saying they "strongly agree" that work was more enjoyable as a result of the workplace change, while 43% agreed.

But, to make ABW work, workplaces need technology; and a management style that allows it. Townsend says research shows 95% of people would like to work from home one day a week, mostly to escape distractions, although this dips to 45-48% if it is posited that people work from home twice a week.

"People do want the interaction that comes from being in the office," he says, adding that research also shows 71% of staff reporting an increase in performance, 55% saying they are more productive and sick leave decreasing from 9% to 2.5%.

The technology question, in South Africa where broadband adoption is low, is a possible hurdle to adopting ABW, although Townsend says "technology is not as much of an issue as it used to be. Staff must simply be geared up to operate with mobility — they need a laptop and a secure internet connection. The workplace itself obviously needs Wi-Fi and a telephony solution.

The far bigger obstacle is to persuade South Africa’s senior and middle management that the size of their office no longer reflects their status and that the benefits of losing their corner offices far outweigh those of staying in them. South Africa’s managers also need to be mature enough to realise that the policing style of management is long past, and that staff require the freedom to work where they want, when they want."

Townsend also concedes that ABW is not suitable for all companies, architects, for example, need large desks on which to leave work for days at a time, and lawyers and bankers often need to provide client privacy.