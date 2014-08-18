BUSINESS DAY TV: Denel aims to ‘double revenue within five-year period’

FIKILE Mhlontlo is group financial director of Denel.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Denel has released its full-year results today showing revenue growth up 17%, improved profits and what’s really being trumpeted about? Well, the largest multi-year order book in its history … more than R30bn to be executed over the next 20 years.

To talk us through the turnaround we’ve seen at Denel, the company’s financial director, Fikile Mhlontlo, joins us in the News Leader studio now … Fikile, talk us through this return to profitability that we’ve seen and what measures have been implemented to ensure this performance is a sustainable one?

FIKILE MHLONTLO: This has been a long journey, started many years ago, of ensuring the company is turned around. And in our history, one of the challenges has been the adequacy of the order cover, which has contributed to a subdued financial performance. But what we have seen today is an improved … a significantly improved financial performance, and again supported by the order book that you rightly referred to.

BDTV: Okay so you say the order book is really bolstering your confidence at this stage … you’re sitting with a more than R20bn pipeline over the next 20 years … make sense of that for us … just how significant a pipeline is that?

FM: That covers our annual revenue to the extent of six times our current order book, which means that if we were to do nothing, not secure new work, it means that the company would operate for as long as six years. What we are comfortable about is the fact that there are a lot more other opportunities that we are pursuing.

BDTV: Take us through where some of your attention is diverted to at this stage and how you’re looking to ramp up this order book moving forward.

FM: Our attention is currently focused on the resources that we have in the business … to say that the question that we are ... not grappling with … but it’s part of the strategy issues that we’re looking at … is making sure that we’ve got sufficient resources to execute on the current work at hand, but also to ramp up the resources to be able to deliver on these activities as we go into the future. Certainly what is happening is that our turnover is significantly increasing from say, for example, last year we closed with R3.9bn, this year we are closing at R4.6bn, and in future, particularly next year, we’re looking at significantly growing from the current revenue and so on. So we are certainly looking at doubling the revenue within a five-year period.

BDTV: Enhancing your capability, is that exactly what’s thrown your focus to extending your role in the broader manufacturing sector?

FM: It’s an ongoing process. We’ve optimally utilised the current capabilities but going into the future, one of the elements that we are looking at is to say how do we enhance and broaden our capabilities? We are a defence company and our core capability is around making unmanned area vehicles, making the missiles, making the infantry fighting vehicles, but in saying broadening, it means introducing a lot more portfolio of products. It also means adding new capabilities that we currently don’t have.

BDTV: What role do you see Denel playing in reviving the manufacturing space in South Africa because aside from starting up your own capacity, you would be supportive, one assumes, of other players, suppliers or component manufacturers, the likes of Reunert, Poynting as well as Altron … so talk us through how you fit into that manufacturing sector equation.

FM: Currently in actual fact, we are a big design house that conceptualises that prototype, an idea and sells that idea to the customer. At the back of our activity is the industry. The industry that manufactures these things, provide them to us, we integrate and we get them out of the door. So … our survival and our growth as was shown today, in actual fact, will be backed by the rest of the industry.

BDTV: What’s your sense of the risk that this industry in the South African economy faces right now?

FM: It’s not really a risk from our perspective. Obviously we need to train more engineers, we need to ensure we have adequate resources to execute these contracts but it is actually a revival of the industry. The industry is being revived. The industry was buoyant at some time in the past and we’re getting back to that.

BDTV: I asked the question because the Manufacturing Circle’s Second Quarter Survey was released yesterday and it made for pretty grim reading…74% of respondents saying that they’re not going to be hiring staff, they’re going to be cutting back on jobs in the next year and you’re looking to expand, so it seems almost incongruous the position you’re taking right now.

FM: Noted, and the broad manufacturing sector, as you rightly point out, are having difficulties but what we are comfortable with, from our perspective, is that our specific company is actually growing. It’s certainly those areas that are supporting our industry ... will certainly survive.

BDTV: Okay so your primary mandate is to supply the South African defence and security environment. How much further are you casting your net in terms of capturing other markets because we’ve seen a 28% surge in exports this past year, and exports now count for 50% of your revenue?

FM: Indeed, in fact we are having this huge presence in South Africa but it is really noticeable the extent to which we are seen internationally as a company to be reckoned with ... hence you are talking about 50% of our exports. The other area also that you rightly point out is to say what else other than the core defence capability … it was pointed out in our release for example … that we are branching into the space capability. We are looking very closely to what is referred to as command and control which is both in the military obviously, is also in the civilian space, and there are a number of other areas, like maritime, that we’re looking to play a part in.

BDTV: You’ve alluded to the skills base and expertise at your disposal, just how supportive is it because yes … it represents a challenge, so are you having to deal with deficiencies that hamper some of your prospects and capabilities moving forward because we hear time and again about the gap in qualifications related to maths and science for example and those central ingredients in this industry?

FM: Denel runs a number of programmes that are intended to ensure that we close those particular challenges … for example, we run schools outreach programmes, which are focusing on and encouraging students to take maths and science and end up with appropriate or relevant engineering degrees; we run the bursary programmes. We run artisan training programmes. All of those are (aimed at) ensuring that gap that is there, that is experienced by the rest of the economy … at least we don’t feel it as much at Denel.

BDTV: And that results like these are sustainable moving forward.