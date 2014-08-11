Patel reworks Competition Act against excessive pricing

ECONOMIC Development Minister Ebrahim Patel is drafting amendments to the Competition Act to give authorities more tools to act against dominant firms that practice excessive pricing.

The amendments are aimed at bringing a change to competition policy and will tighten regulation of the industrial organisation of firms and regulation of pricing.

The changes, to be introduced to Parliament next year, will be certain to affect South Africa’s industrial giants — such as ArcelorMittal and Sasol — which have been locked in continuing battles with the competition authorities for more than a decade.

The intention to amend the Competition Act is one of the key actions set out in the government’s medium-term strategic framework published last Thursday. It sets out the government’s plans for the next five years.

In an interview on Sunday Mr Patel said while in the past five years the competition authorities had taken an increasingly proactive approach, this would be further escalated in the next five.

"The past five years indicated that we are serious about dealing with cartels. But the challenge that we have had is that the economy still has many formal monopolies or upstream producers who are able to impose high prices on downstream manufacturers. We have got to move with greater urgency to tackle the structural challenges," he said.

Over the past five years there was an emphasis on regulating the collusive behaviour of firms in various sectors including construction and bread, he said.

Attention would shift to "regulating industrial organisation" — for example, requiring the break-up of large firms, such as occurred in the Sasol fertiliser case in 2009 — and focusing on outcomes, for example price, as in the Sasol polypropylene decision by the Competition Tribunal in June.

"Giving a dominant player the right to set its own price results is an unfairness. In the Sasol example, part of the remedy is for the firm to work with the competition authorities to develop a soft version of price regulation," he said.

As well as lower prices for consumers, the intention of the intervention would be to bring new entrants, especially black-owned companies, into the economy.

Amending the law will up the ante in the government’s 10-year battle against firms that charge import parity prices for locally produced goods, which it has argued are "excessive prices".

Strengthening provisions on excessive pricing will be controversial. South Africa is already unusual in that it considers excessive pricing to be anticompetitive, which is not the case in either the US or Europe. However, it follows a long and so far unproductive fight against monopolies ArcelorMittal and Sasol by the competition authorities, both of which produce important inputs into downstream manufacturing, often at very low cost.

While ArcelorMittal is one of only two steel producers in South Africa, Sasol produces polypropylene which is a key input in the manufacturing of plastic products. Both firms have insisted on their right to sell these at import parity prices — the equivalent price it would cost a local company to import the product from a foreign market.

While the government and the competition authorities do not object to import parity pricing per se, they have argued the result is excessive pricing and profits. For instance, in evidence presented against ArcelorMittal in 2007 before the Competition Tribunal, it was argued the firm earned an excess of R20bn over the five years between 2001 and 2006 through import parity pricing.

In the case of Sasol, the tribunal found that Sasol’s mark-ups of polypropylene prices over actual costs, including an appropriate return on capital, were in the range of 26.9%-36.5%.

While the Competition Tribunal is yet to successfully penalise ArcelorMittal, in June it imposed a R534m fine on Sasol for its polypropylene and propylene business.

More significant than the fine though, was a requirement that Sasol sell these to all buyers at the same price. This would mean that South Africa’s manufacturers would be able to buy it at the gate price. Sasol has appealed against the decision, which will go for further adjudication to the Competition Appeal Court.

ArcelorMittal has in the past been found guilty of excessive pricing but has escaped sanction as the parties in the dispute settled the matter out of court before a penalty was imposed.

Competition specialists said on Friday that it was difficult to speculate on what the amendments would look like before the outcome of the Sasol appeal court case, which would provide more certainty as to where the law was likely to be strengthened.

While the government would not be able to set a price, they said, one possibility would be to specify it in the act that the requirement is for goods to be sold to all buyers at the same price.

Simon Roberts, head of the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development at the University of Johannesburg said the court was expected to show the way forward.

"This case will be precedent setting as the previous case regarding Arcelor Mittal was not subject to a final determination. It is also likely that getting this could take some time," he said.

Commenting on the implications of Mr Patel’s plans, ArcelorMittal said that it had noted the statements made in the medium-term strategic framework in the past week.

"As a significant player in the local steel manufacturing sector we will seek to understand any planned amendments through direct engagement with government. We will be best placed to assess the impact once we understand the nature and intention of any impending amendment."

A spokesman for Sasol said that the company was aware the government was seeking to amend the act.

However, it cautioned, "setting prices, in particular of traded goods, invariably leads to unsatisfactory outcomes.

"South Africa’s joining the World Trade Organisation in 1995 took us forward to opening the economy to compete internationally, with prices being brought in line with international prices. Regulating prices to below gate price, is unlikely to lead to building long-term competitive industries."