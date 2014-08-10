How to accept that you can't have it all

MOST working women probably have already discovered that they cannot “have it all” — whatever “all” may be. But, all the same, it is heartening to hear PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi say, in reference to trying to strike a balance between her work and personal life: “I don’t think that women can have it all. We pretend we can have it all.”

Being indispensable at work — available in a heartbeat to take on a new project — makes it hard to be present at home. Christelle Fourie, the managing director of MUA Insurance Acceptance, said: “When a woman starts to excel in the work environment, her duties at home as a wife or a mother will be severely tested.”

She said many women created the impression they were running both their home life and careers effectively. But for those who have executive positions, there will be many difficult choices to make. “Top managers regularly have to work late, or even bring their work home with them to get their work done, which means that time at home will be neglected.”

Fourie had some advice on how to attempt this complex juggling act:

You need to be extremely well organised. Find a system that works for you — lists, reminders on your smartphone, whatever helps. But be willing to upgrade and even change your system as needed;

Ask for help and delegate. You cannot do everything on your own. It may be family, friends or parents at your children’s school, but find ways to build a network to lighten your load;

To ensure that your loved ones feel taken care of and your work commitments do not suffer, schedule time for everything and everyone; and

While trying to schedule everything, make sure you make time for yourself.

