Daylight saving — what you have to say

BRUCE Whitfield’s article ‘Turn the clock forward to ease load on Eskom’ got you talking. Here are some of your responses

We tried in vain a long, long time ago

THE fight to turn back the clock is an old one. I was involved in it in 1977-78 on behalf of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce.

But one lobby scuttled the bill. The Cape Town City Council claimed the city “already has enough daylight in summer and would use all its endeavours to defeat this resolution”.

We even debated dividing South Africa into two time zones — with what was then the Cape Province (now the Eastern, Western and Northern Cape) staying put.

In the end, we could not take to the government a combined business proposal and the matter was dropped.

Whoever takes up this mantle had better get the Western Cape on side.

— Hippo Zourides, by e-mail

Plan will not ease Eskom’s burden

WHITFIELD’S argument is completely unconvincing.

Whoever proposed the idea has failed to do the most cursory analysis of Eskom’s load profile, which is high but flat in summer (there is no evening peak). Extending the hours of evening daylight in summer may reduce the need for lighting and hence electricity at the tail end of the high-demand plateau, but this will not affect peak demand at midday, when the demand for electricity is just as acute.

The real issue is the peak demand in winter from 4pm to 8pm. Since our clocks will be unchanged from the present arrangement and daylight hours are typically 6.30am to 5.30pm, giving limited flexibility for savings, we can conclude that Whitfield’s proposal will have no impact on the winter peak.

Everyone needs to understand the shape of demand on the national grid — how this varies during the day and from winter to summer. Then we can begin a more informed debate on the best options.

— Dr David Walwyn, Pretoria

Leaving Capetonians in the dark is unfair

ALTHOUGH daylight saving time is a good idea for most of South Africa’s population, who live in cities on the eastern side of the country, it does not bode well for Cape Town and the west.

At 18 degrees longitude east, Cape Town’s “sun time” is nearly an hour later than South Africa’s standard time.

Were the clocks to be put forward one hour, it would mean that children would leave for school in the dark in early spring and late autumn.

It’s dark enough in Cape Town during these months as it is. Two time zones? No — that would create havoc in business contact time.

— Alan Campbell, Cape Town

Government reluctance a puzzle

I WISH Whitfield and Michael Jordaan would create a powerful public movement to push the agenda of daylight-saving time in South Africa.

As proved worldwide, daylight saving is of immense benefit in so many ways.

If my memory serves me, a presidential commission was even announced in 1994-95, but never formally established.

What is the government’s reluctance to investigate and implement the system?

— Carl Williams, by e-mail

Let’s jump forward an hour — and stay there

I PROPOSE that we advance time in South Africa permanently one hour forward and never go back.

This is because South Africa, at two hours ahead of GMT, is in the wrong time zone. It is due to a quirk in our history going back to the mid-1800s when all countries agreed to coordinate time.

The vast majority of South Africans lived in the Cape Province at that stage.

Today, the bulk of the population lives in the eastern half of the country and so a time zone of three hours ahead of GMT would be much more convenient.

What’s the point of having daylight when the bulk of the population is still asleep? With an average of 12 hours’ daylight each day, it makes eminent sense that this daylight should occur during our waking hours so that we can enjoy all the benefits.

A permanent time advancement would also avoid the confusion caused by changing clocks twice a year.

— Mike Edgar, Constantia

Nationalise the coal mines and save 20%

THE real solution lies in integration to achieve cost efficiency in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity by Eskom.

The parastatal could generate electricity far more cheaply than it does by removing the parasitic cost of buying coal from middlemen or mines that depend only on Eskom for their existence.

If Eskom owned these mines, it would save up to 20% on raw material.

Nationalisation could solve the increasing cost of electricity for South Africa, but only if we can overcome the sometimes unfounded phobia associated with it.

— L Kebeni, Cape Town

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times