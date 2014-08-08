Obama declares first US-Africa summit an ‘extraordinary event’

WASHINGTON — The first summit between the US and nearly all African countries broke parts of the usual mould for such events, and was declared an overall success on Thursday.

US President Barack Obama, the host and probably the world’s biggest individual draw card, called it an "extraordinary event" when the curtain came down on the three days on Wednesday night, when Washington’s poshest hotels and key government buildings were temporarily but heavily African.

Mr Obama may have strayed into hyperbole but many of his guests were more than satisfied by a carefully constructed summit, which the US said had generated $37bn in new investment for Africa in sectors including infrastructure, electricity, public health and security.

"I got the impression that African leaders actually enjoyed the summit, particularly interacting with business," African Union Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told reporters on Thursday. "At most of these summits you are not offered that opportunity. Leaders were saying that is what was unique about this summit."

That was certainly one of Mr Obama’s priorities as he steps up his country’s engagement with his Kenyan father’s continent and tries to catch up with China, Africa’s biggest trading partner.

A statement by the Presidency quoted President Jacob Zuma on his return to South Africa on Thursday: "The US-Africa Leaders Summit has reshaped the relationship between Africa and the US and augurs well for co-operation for mutual benefit into the future." The great majority of the African Union’s 54 countries were represented by presidents or prime ministers, or a monarch in Swaziland’s case, at the summit.

It was preceded by a successful ministerial forum of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), passed by Congress in 2000, and arguably the friendliest US legislation from Africa’s standpoint in recent history.

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe was one of three African presidents who were not invited to attend.

Mr Obama announced that the first US-Africa Leaders Summit would not be the last. "This will be an ongoing event," he told a news conference, prefacing his remarks with an apology to the people of Washington and thanking them for the forbearance they showed during traffic jams, road closures and tight security, all caused by the summit.

The gods smiled on the administration by sparing residents and visitors the usual stifling heat and humidity that envelops the capital during August. No major crimes were reported and the groups of African emigrants who wanted to protest were allowed to do so, at a distance from the hotels where government delegates were staying.

Mr Obama said he would encourage his successor, when he steps down in January 2017, to keep the US-Africa summits going.

South Africa’s Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and other participants said no date or venue was set for the next such summit.

There was no joint final communique — usually a must-have at the end of a major gathering of leaders — but a statement from the chairman, Mr Obama, summing up the discussions without causing any immediate controversies.

"It was a different system to other summits but most of us would say it was a useful one. When we came here, some of us didn’t know what to expect," Mr Davies said, before heading to Hollywood to try to drum up more business for South Africa’s small but growing movie industry.

Billions of dollars in contracts have been up for grabs at similar meetings set up by US rivals, but Washington seems confident that it can catch up. Only 1% of US exports go to Africa, a statistic Mr Obama seems bent on changing.

