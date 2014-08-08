Nigeria to overshadow SA on build spending

SOUTH Africa’s infrastructure spend is forecast to grow by 10% a year over the coming decade, yet the country will be "outperformed" by the continent’s biggest economy, Nigeria.

South Africa and Nigeria will account for three-quarters of Sub-Saharan Africa’s infrastructure spend in 2025, according to an infrastructure outlook report released on Thursday by professional services firm PwC.

The report was based on data from governments, private-sector investors and funders.

Much of South Africa’s infrastructure spend is derived from state-owned entities such as Transnet and Eskom, which is building power stations.

PwC projects annual infrastructure spend in South Africa would reach $60bn by 2025 from $22bn in 2012, after growing 10% on average a year.

This mirrors the region, with overall infrastructure spending in sub-Saharan Africa projected to grow 10% annually to exceed $180bn by 2025. The result is that the region will maintain its small 2% share of the global infrastructure market.

"Nigeria and South Africa dominate the infrastructure market but others like Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, and Tanzania are also poised for growth," PwC said.

The global financial crisis had not had a major effect on SA’s infrastructure spending. From an estimated $7bn in 2001, investment in infrastructure grew relatively consistently to $22bn in 2012.

Transport investment was expected to grow "rapidly" in South Africa over the next decade to almost $9bn by 2025, driven by road and rail.

However, PwC said, South Africa was likely to lose share of regional spending relative to Nigeria — which had a "better fiscal position" and oil revenues that would help it outperform South Africa over the coming decade.

Infrastructure spending in Nigeria was expected to grow nearly 11% annually, from $23bn in 2013 to $77 bn in 2025.

"A more investor-friendly environment towards oil investment is also likely to boost this projection further," PwC said.

Head economist at the South African Institute of Race Relations Ian Cruickshanks said Nigeria’s spending growth being ahead of South Africa’s was not surprising, and the 10% projected growth rate for South Africa’s spend "should not be taken for granted".

The government was allocating an increasing amount to social services and grants and there was little evidence of its infrastructure programme having materialised.

He said South Africa’s share of regional investment was likely to be eroded by both Nigeria and energy projects in East and West Africa.