COMPANY COMMENT: Poynting; Protech Khuthele

THE delays in SA’s migration to digital terrestrial television broadcasting is hurting Poynting Holdings. The AltX-listed manufacturer of antennas for communication and defence applications said on Monday evening that full-year earnings per share and headline earnings per share were expected to be at least 50% lower compared to the previous year, causing its share price to plunge more than 14% on Tuesday, to close at R2.85.

Last year, after scouting for opportunities, it acquired the 55% it did not previously own of privately owned African Union Communications (Aucom) for R49.5m. Aucom provides systems such as satellite distribution networks.

On Tuesday, Poynting said the benefit of the Aucom acquisition was only expected to reflect in the first half of the 2015 financial year. Poynting cautioned shareholders that the cost of the Aucom acquisition had a negative affect on profitability.

Poynting’s earnings per share and headline earnings per share were 10.48c for the year ended June 30 2013 and are likely to be about 5.2c this year.

SA’s migration to digital broadcasting is part of a global move away from analogue and was expected to have been completed by mid-2015, but the deadline is unlikely to be met as there is still a dispute between the government and industry over the encryption system to be used in set-top boxes.

EMBATTLED junior construction and engineering group Protech Khuthele Holdings has met a quick end.

On Tuesday, a business rescue practitioner, KPMG’s Gavin Gainsford, concluded there was no reasonable prospect of rescuing the various subsidiaries, and is now applying to court for them to be placed under liquidation. At the end of May, Protech advised shareholders it had begun business rescue proceedings after it missed publishing its annual results.

It said at the time that though there was uncertainty about the company as a going concern, there appeared to be a reasonable prospect of rescuing it.

In June, it voluntarily suspended its securities on the JSE.

Shortly afterwards, it warned it was anticipating a loss for the year as losses from its 33% share of a joint-venture mining project in the Democratic Republic of Congo worsened. It later published a loss of R111m.

But its auditors could not obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence to form a conclusion on the condensed, consolidated financial statements.

The rapid winding down of the business began after the abrupt resignation in late May of CEO Antony Page, who had run the company since September 2011.

Victor Dingle, the newly appointed chief financial officer of the company, was then appointed acting CEO with immediate effect.

• Sharon Chetty edited Company Comment.