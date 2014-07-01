Prolonged strike may damage exports and rand

SOUTH Africa’s trade deficit narrowed considerably in May, although economists warn that a strike starting on Tuesday in the metals industry — if prolonged — will delay a strong recovery in exports and weaken the rand.

Export growth is needed to support South Africa’s fragile economic growth, given that domestic demand is too weak to drive economic activity. Exports rose 0.6% to R78.4bn while imports fell 5.9% to R84.9bn in May, causing the trade deficit to narrow to R6.6bn from R12.4bn in April.

The strike in the metals and engineering industry could damage exports more than the recently ended five-month strike at platinum mines. Citi economist Gina Schoeman said stockpiles were relatively sufficient throughout the platinum sector strike, but manufacturing’s "just-in-time processing dynamics" suggested low inventories.

"This means the impact to exports is at risk of being almost-immediate and significant, given that about 40% of exported goods are strike-related," she said.

BNP Paribas Cadiz Securities economist Jeff Schultz said that if drawn out, the metals industry strike was a "large risk" to SA’s exports and overall economic growth and investment outlook.

Although the trade deficit improved in May, the shortfall for the year so far was dismal.

The cumulative deficit for the year to date was R47.1bn, or R12.5bn more than was recorded the same time last year.

This showed the extent to which the country had to work harder to raise export volumes.

The weak rand helps local exports by making them cheaper to foreigners. This, coupled with an expected improvement in global demand later this year, is likely to boost exports.

"Export growth is disappointing and we hope for some improvement given the weaker rand and improving global demand," said FNB economic analyst Alex Smith.

However, this could be rendered less effective if there were production stoppages in key sectors such as manufacturing.

The economy has already got off to a slow start after contracting 0.6% in the first quarter.

Senior economic consultant at Frost & Sullivan, Craig Parker, said risks to economic growth prospects in the second half of the year included labour instability, inflation, and slower-than-expected growth in Europe.