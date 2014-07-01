Minister confident SARS will meet R993.4bn collection target

CONTRACTION of economic growth in the first quarter, mainly due to the devastating strike in the platinum mining sector, will affect all three major tax types which make up the bulk of taxes collected.

This is according to Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, speaking in Johannesburg during the launch of the annual filing season. Company profits, household income and value added tax collections were expected to be affected, he said.

Yet Mr Nene is confident that SARS would make the target through several focused efforts to eliminate taxpayers complaints as well as to prevent leakage of revenue destined for the fiscus.

More than 50,000 taxpayers have already filed their tax returns within the first few hours of 2014 tax season, compared to 16,000 at the same time last year.

The annual tax season has become a key indicator of the growth in the levels of tax compliance in South Africa. It is also a test for the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS) capability to assist taxpayers.

Mr Nene said SARS’ tax collection target during the new tax season had been set at R993.4bn, an increase of 10% over the 2013 tax year.

Acting SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay said more than 12,000 people were assisted at SARS offices before 11am on Tuesday, with the average waiting time in queues being less than an hour.

Statistics supplied by SARS showed that 6.5-million returns were submitted for the 2013-14 financial year. This represented an increase of almost 4% from 2012.

Mr Pillay said SARS had opened six new branch offices in the past three years and had opened another branch at Bara Mall in Soweto to complement services already offered by the existing Soweto office.

The deadline for submitting returns manually is September 26 and November 21 for people with a single income who file their returns electronically. Those with more than one income stream, such as rental or interest income, have until January 30 to submit their returns.